Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Saturday features some pretty good results, with Siege Of Quebec and the best bet Collateral getting the job done. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet 1: Each way – Randwick Race 6, Number 9: Loophole

I can understand why there has been early interest for this boy at odds. This horse hasn’t done much in his first two runs back from a break, but that is what he usually does. He does go well third up in the right race, and this does seem the right race, plus his trial here last Monday was strong to the eye. He has that fab third-up record, winning over 50 per cent of his third-up efforts.

Bet 2: Each way – Randwick Race 7, Number 1: That’s a Good Idea

He’s a ripper for the Snowden camp; an absolute bulldog who always tries hard. A quality sprinter that resumes for Team Snowden off the back of a one run Autumn prep, which saw him nailed late by Felines at Hawkesbury, he trialled twice leading up to this –both in good time – so he has been given a good grounding for a first up assault. $5.50 is about right.

Bet 3: Win – Flemington Race 4, Number 8: Portman

He’s the best bet for mine across Australia. He’s an above average gelding from the Danny O’Brien camp that resumed over 1200 metres at Caulfield three weeks ago, where you had to like the way he closed his race off late in the piece when close-up third to Leodoro. He should come right on from that, and he loves racing on his home track. I’m struggling to find a negative.

Bet 4: Win – Doomben Race 3, Number 13: La Vida Loca

I’m really keen to see what this filly does on debut. She’s the first starter from the Gollan camp, and she looked okay in her first trial – and last week she was just wow. They don’t trial much better. She could have won by ten but was throttled down the final 150 metres and ended up winning by three and a half lengths. I’m very keen to see what she does here. I think $4.50 is big overs.

Bet 5: Win – Morphettville Parks Race 1, Number 4: Annaman

This looks a great bet on the Adelaide card, this horse is a former Queenslander who had his first run for the Weir camp at Caulfield on 1 July, where he got back to near last on the rail. Though he was never really a winning threat then, I liked the way he closed off nearer the inside. He has only upside from that, and up to 1950 metres is ideal. On that run I had him rated $3, so the $4 is overs for mine.