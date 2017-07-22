Billy Slater injured in sickening hit as Storm win again

Melbourne’s NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with Billy Slater and Cameron Smith injured in the Storm’s 20-14 victory over Canberra.

» Re-live all the action in our live blog

Slater was taken from GIO Stadium on a medicab 10 minutes into the second half of Saturday’s match, after being knocked out by a high shot from Sia Soliola who was lucky not to be sent off.

The Raiders’ forward was placed on report over the incident, but apologised to Slater who had regained consciousness by the time he left the field.

One of the competition’s most-durable players, Smith left the ground earlier in the second half with a suspected pectoral strain.

It was the first time since 2009 the Storm skipper had featured in less than 50 minutes of a match for Melbourne.

Cameron Munster extended the Storm’s lead to 14-6 with a penalty goal after the Slater hit but, without their superstar fullback and hooker, the Raiders sensed their chance.

Young gun Nick Cotric scored a try with less than 15 minutes remaining to reduce the deficit to four points.

But the Storm showed grit to stem the tide with Dale Finucane scoring his second try of the night by diving on a grubber which trickled under the posts.

Munster added the conversion to give the visitors a 10-point buffer.

He was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul in the final minute and, moments, later Raiders halfback Aidan Sezer completed a try-scoring double.

But they ran out of time and suffered another close loss.

The loss keeps Canberra two wins out of the top eight, but that could be extended to three on Sunday if St George Illawarra can beat Manly.