Crusaders hold Highlanders scoreless in Super Rugby quarter-final

In tough conditions, the Crusaders have once again proven too strong at home, keeping the Highlanders scoreless en route to a 17-nil victory.

» Re-live all the action in our live blog

The Crusaders dominated territory and possession throughout the contest, and were aided by a very one sided penalty count. The Highlanders ill-discipline saw them lose a man to the bin early on and the Crusaders simply established the dominance required to attain victory.

In a forward oriented contest, the Crusaders pack as always was superb. They give nothing away and barely made any schoolboy errors. The Highlanders just couldn’t get into the game because of Canterbury’s intensity upfront.

The Crusaders will now host another home final next week while the Highlanders end their season on an underwhelming note after finishing the regular season strongly. Several All Blacks stars, however will rest up and prepare for the Rugby Championship.

Final score

Crusaders 17

Highlanders 0