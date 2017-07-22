Crusaders vs Highlanders: Super Rugby quarter-final live scores, blog

The pick of the Super Rugby matches this week sees New Zealand giants the Crusaders and Highlanders do battle in what should be an epic quarter-final. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5.30pm (AEST).

Despite losing their first match of the season last week, the Crusaders still managed to secure a home final and should be expected to give their all against 2015 champions the Highlanders tonight.

Both teams are highly professional units and tonight’s contest may very well just come down to home ground advantage. The Crusaders and Highlanders possess the class and depth required to go on and win this competition, let alone beat one another this evening.

The Highlanders have named a near full strength line-up for their South Island quarter-final blockbuster.

Head coach Tony Brown has immediately recalled Ben Smith after the All Blacks vice-captain missed the last two Tests of the British and Irish Lions series.

Smith’s return sees a backline reshuffle with Richard Buckman shifting to the wing ahead of Tevita Li, while Rob Thompson and Malakai Fekitoa form the midfield combination.

Also returning is All Blacks No 9 Aaron Smith, who was rested against the Reds last week.

Brown has opted for six forwards on his eight-man bench, with the clash expected to be a torrid battle up front.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, meanwhile has made eight positional changes to the team that lost their first match of the season last week against the Hurricanes 31-22.

It’s a brand new front-row with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks each recalled, while Sam Whitelock also returns to partner Scott Barrett in the second-row.

Test centre Ryan Crotty returns at inside centre, which sees David Havili move to fullback and Israel Dagg onto the wing.

Prediction

It’s a very difficult match to pick. The New Zealand conference this season has established itself as the best in Super Rugby by far. The intensity and high quality of play seen by teams such as the Crusaders and Highlanders means this contest should go down to the wire.

It has been a few years since the Crusaders were last Super Rugby champions and such a proud club would be desperate to lift the trophy after a successful regular season. If the Crusaders can build on the play they have shown this season, home crowd advantage could be enough to get them home.

Crusaders by 3.

Join The Roar for live coverage from 5:35pm (AEST).