Essendon Bombers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers are looking to jump up into the top eight when they take on a North Melbourne Kangaroos side in the midst of a losing streak. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 1:45pm (AEST).

The Bombers have the chance to jump into the finals equation with a win today and as high as sixth place if they can pile on the pain for the Kangaroos.

Currently sitting in 10th, Essendon are coming into this one with back-to-back wins next to their name.

A destructive 61-point win over the Saints last week has kept them in touch with the finals and now leaves them firing towards September footy.

For the Kangaroos, things aren’t looking so good.

They are on a devastating six-game losing streak and sit alone in 17th with just four wins for the year from 16 games.

They were absolutely trounced last week, managing just eight goals to 19 in a 70-point loss to the Power.

Their finals hopes are long gone at this point and they are one of just three teams in the league to conceded an average of over 100 points a game.

In better news for the Roos, they have actually won their last four clashes against the Bombers dating back to 2014 and have come out on top in 12 of the last 16 at Etihad.

Team News

The Bombers welcome back Jobe Watson after the veteran was rested for last weeks game, while Jayden Laverde also returns after an ankle injury and a strong performance in the VFL last week.

Josh Green has been ruled out for the Bombers with a hamstring injury, joining Craig Bird as the two omissions for this week.

For the Roos, coach Brad Scott has made five changes to his side, dropping out of form ruckman Todd Goldstein for the clash.

Injuries have played their part with Jack Ziebell, Corey Wagner and Mitch Hibberd all being left out with niggles, ankle and shoulder issues respectively.

This opens the door for Trent Dumont, Nick Larkey, Ryan Clarke, Sam Durdin and Jarrad Waite to all come into the side.

Prediction

The Bombers aren’t on top of the world right now but are finding some form and have the finals within reach.

The Roos, on the other hand, are limping their way through the middle of the season, just trying to avoid the wooden spoon.

This will be another tough outing for North and they could be looking at a seventh loss on the trot as the Bombers fly into the top eight.

Essendon to win by 28.

Join The Roar for live coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).