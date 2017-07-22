Fremantle Dockers vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers host the Hawthorn Hawks in a match which could decide their finals fate. Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEST) for live scores and a blog of all the action.
12th takes on 13th in what shapes to be a confidence boosting game for the winner.
Fremantle are coming off a disappointing loss to their cross town rivals the West Coast Eagles while the Hawks went down the Geelong Cats after a missed goal just seconds before the final siren.
With the chances of playing in the finals almost over for both sides, this game shapes up to potentially being the last chance for either side to keep up with the top eight. In what has been an up and down year for both sides, the fact they still have a chance at making the finals just proves how close the fight to play finals is this season.
The Dockers were lacklustre against the Eagles last week, with an inaccurate display in front of the goal. They only managed to kick five majors while scoring 14 behinds in the 30-point loss to the Eagles.
Hawthorn were looking like causing an upset at the MCG against their much-fancied rivals the Cats after Patrick Dangerfield went down with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter. However, the star Cat and reigning Brownlow medalist went back out onto the ground and played up forward where he kicked five goals. Hawthorn had a chance through Isaac Smith, but instead of going for a set shot after the siren he quickly played on and missed.
Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy makes his return to the squad this week after being suspended and will give the Dockers some much-needed height in the forward line. Hawthorn have named their fourth debutant of the season with Irish midfielder Connor Glass getting his first game.
Prediction
Both teams suffered losses to their arch rivals last week and will want to rebound quickly if they are to keep their finals hopes alive. The Dockers may have the home ground advantage out west, but the Hawks have dominated the Dockers in their recent encounters winning nine of the past 10. They also hold the ascendancy in Western Australia winning eight of their 14 clashes at the ground.
Hawthorn Hawks by 18.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7.40pm (AEST).
8:30pm
Sam Walker said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Behind Hawks.
Will Langford fails to kick the goal for Hawthorn.
Fremantle Dockers 3.1.19 Hawthorn Hawks 4.4.28
10:20 Second Quarter
8:28pm
Sam Walker said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Free kick to the Dockers in the Hawks backline.
8:27pm
Sam Walker said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Behind Dockers.
Fremantle Dockers 3.1.19 Hawthorn Hawks 4.3.27
13:00 Second Quarter
8:25pm
Mattician6x6 said | 8:25pm | ! Report
Having no allegiances to either of teams I am realy enjoying this game, Sean Darcy is a beast.
8:28pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:28pm | ! Report
It is a decent game!
And we’re not that far behind, which is good.
8:23pm
Sam Walker said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Dockers have taken control of the game and forcing the Hawks into some skill errors now.
Fremantle Dockers 3.0.18 Hawthorn Hawks 4.3.27
15:37 Second Quarter
8:20pm
Sam Walker said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Mark inside 50 to Ryan Nyhuis and he will line up for the Dockers 3rd consecutive goal.
Dockers goal.
Nyhuis is able to kick it straight through the middle.
Fremantle Dockers 3.0.18 Hawthorn Hawks 4.3.27
17:03 Second Quarter
8:20pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Nyhuis!
8:21pm
Sam Walker said | 8:21pm | ! Report
Is he a new player for this season?
8:22pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:22pm | ! Report
…. yes?
You missed his sensational debut a few weeks ago?
8:25pm
Sam Walker said | 8:25pm | ! Report
I haven’t seen much of the Dockers since i moved over East. So i am guessing he is the new Cult figure in Freo?
8:18pm
Sam Walker said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Free kick to the Hawks after Michael Walters appears to knock Mitchell down before a throw in.
8:16pm
Sam Walker said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Second quarter has started
Fremantle Dockers 2.0.12 Hawthorn Hawks 4.3.27
Second Quarter
8:14pm
Sam Walker said | 8:14pm | ! Report
End of the first quarter.
Hawthorn leads by 15 points.
Fremantle Dockers 2.0.12 Hawthorn Hawks 4.3.27
Tale of two halves in that quarter with Hawthorn storming out of the gates before the Dockers fought back late.
The Hawks kicked the first 4 goals of the game before the Dockers steadied and kicked the next two.
Ryan Shoenmakers opened the goal scoring for the game after a free kick was paid to him.
Dockers are leading the inside 50s 11- 8 as well as the contested possessions 33-32.
Tom Mitchell already has 13 possessions in the first quarter but missed a shot on goal midway through the quarter.
Can the Hawks get the momentum back or will the Dockers continue to chip away and take the lead?