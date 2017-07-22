Fremantle Dockers vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers host the Hawthorn Hawks in a match which could decide their finals fate. Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEST) for live scores and a blog of all the action.

12th takes on 13th in what shapes to be a confidence boosting game for the winner.

Fremantle are coming off a disappointing loss to their cross town rivals the West Coast Eagles while the Hawks went down the Geelong Cats after a missed goal just seconds before the final siren.

With the chances of playing in the finals almost over for both sides, this game shapes up to potentially being the last chance for either side to keep up with the top eight. In what has been an up and down year for both sides, the fact they still have a chance at making the finals just proves how close the fight to play finals is this season.

The Dockers were lacklustre against the Eagles last week, with an inaccurate display in front of the goal. They only managed to kick five majors while scoring 14 behinds in the 30-point loss to the Eagles.

Hawthorn were looking like causing an upset at the MCG against their much-fancied rivals the Cats after Patrick Dangerfield went down with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter. However, the star Cat and reigning Brownlow medalist went back out onto the ground and played up forward where he kicked five goals. Hawthorn had a chance through Isaac Smith, but instead of going for a set shot after the siren he quickly played on and missed.

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy makes his return to the squad this week after being suspended and will give the Dockers some much-needed height in the forward line. Hawthorn have named their fourth debutant of the season with Irish midfielder Connor Glass getting his first game.

Prediction

Both teams suffered losses to their arch rivals last week and will want to rebound quickly if they are to keep their finals hopes alive. The Dockers may have the home ground advantage out west, but the Hawks have dominated the Dockers in their recent encounters winning nine of the past 10. They also hold the ascendancy in Western Australia winning eight of their 14 clashes at the ground.

Hawthorn Hawks by 18.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7.40pm (AEST).