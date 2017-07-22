Jordan Spieth the man to beat at Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth defied Mother Nature to take a two-shot lead over Matt Kuchar into the third round of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Mother nature was in a belligerent mood, so much so the flags were flapping furiously, the flag sticks were bent over, and if that wasn’t enough, cold temperatures and rain swept over the demanding course.

And through it all, the 23-year-old American soldiered on, even though he only found 42 per cent of fairways. and 50 per cent of greens in regulation.

But the real Jordan Spieth stood up, his chipping and putting right off the top shelf.

He has carded an eagle, eight birdies, and just four bogeys in his six-under and he’ll have the very easy going Matt Kuchar as his partner at the tail of the field tonight. They will inspire one another.

While Spieth’s putting kept him on top of the leaderboard, Kuchar’s putting was nowhere near as dominant.

Kuchar’s pluses were finding half the fairways, and 61 per cent of greens in regulation to stay in contention.

But only nine golfers are in the red, including Ian Poulter who is back to his best form after nearly losing his ticket. The big-hitting US Open champion Brookes Koepka is also at three-under and pairing up tonight

Five shots off the pace is Rory McIlroy who has made a major comeback to form.

He missed the US, Irish, and Scottish Open cuts, and bogeyed five of the first six holes in the opening round at Royal Birkdale.

But for the next 31 holes, the four-time major champion has been six-under in putrid conditions. Don’t be surprised if he fires in the early 60’s tonight.

Zach Johnson carded the round of the day with a 66, and in those conditions it was admirable. But can he do again from plus one?

The rest of the best golfers on the planet have battled. but held on.

World No.2 Hideki Matsuyama was well in the mix at three-under until he piled on a triple bogey at the 17th. Dustin Johnson is at three-over, which was no mean feat as he was constantly under the pump off the tee, and on the greens.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson and Masters champion Sergio Garcia share two-over and must find more fairways and greens if they are to make up the leeway. Adam Scott is the best of the Australians at three-over.

He’s only found 36 per cent of fairways, and he’ll never be a consistent putter, but he’ll be around come Sunday. Andrew Dodt qualified at four-over, but Jason Day is the story.

He was also in contention until the last three holes with a double bogey, bogey, double bogey placing him 11 shots off the Spieth pace.

Day just made the weekend smack on the cut, as did Marc Leishman, Aaron Baddeley, and Scott Hend. If push turns to shove, expect a titanic tussle between Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

Click on the seat belts, it’ll be a rocky ride.

The Open Championship leaderboard

Par 70.

6-under – Jordan Spieth.

4-under – Matt Kuchar.

3-under – Ian Poulter and Brookes Koepka.

2-under – Richie Ramsay.

1-under – Rot McIlroy, Austin Connelly, Gary Woodland, and Richard Bland.

Notables to miss the cut

Justin Thomas who shot 67-80, Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington. Patrick Reed, Ryan Moore, Francesco Molinari, Emiliano Grillo, Pat Perez, Louis Oosthuizen, Bill Haas, and Stewart Cink.