Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

With a game and percentage separating them, the Port Adelaide Power and Melbourne Demons will lock horns at the MCG knowing a loss could damage their top four ambitions and even hopes of making the finals. Join The Roar for our live scores and coverage from 2.10pm (AEST).

Three weeks ago, the Demons were the toast of the football world, with a thrilling triumph over West Coast sending them into the top four for the first time in over a decade.

But with two losses in their past three games, and their sole win a narrow one over lowly Carlton, the Dees head into the final six rounds of the home-and-away season with percentage keeping them in the top eight.

While their past three weeks have been ordinary at best, Melbourne have been hampered by a terrible run of injuries; but with key players Christian Salem, Jack Viney, Dom Tyson and 150th-gamer Jack Watts all returning to the side, their midfield is once again looking imposing.

Unlike the Dees, Port Adelaide are guaranteed a spot in the eight at the end of this round regardless of the result due to their formidable percentage, but it’s still arguably their most important match of the season.

The Power seem to have inherited West Coast’s flat-track bully status, given their regular domination of the lower sides but a dearth of wins against top-eight teams. The only way to go about shedding that tag is to win games like this one.

Chad Wingard, Justin Westhoff, Brad Ebert and Jared Polec were all at their brilliant best as the Power dismantled North Melbourne last week, but against a quality side on their home turf, it will be difficult for them to dictate terms quite so heavily.

Prediction

This game is another one of 2017’s now-common unsplittable matches.

Port Adelaide’s superiority on the ladder is counteracted by the Demons’ home ground advantage. The Power’s poor record against top-eight sides is similarly balanced by the unknown of whether the Demons’ returning stars can make an impact in their first week back. I can’t split them, so for the first time this year, I’m backing a draw.

Port Adelaide and Melbourne to play out the year’s third draw

There have been plenty of great stories in the AFL this year, but after a string of serious foot injuries curtailed a promising career and appeared to have him bookmarked as a VFL player for life, former No.2 draft pick Jack Trengove’s return to the Dees’ line-up this week is positive.

Can Trengove mark his recall to the big leagues with a vital win? Or will the Power shed their flat-track bully tag once and for all?

Tune into The Roar‘s live coverage of this crucial fixture from 2.10pm (AEST), and be sure to leave a comment in the section below.