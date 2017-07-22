Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

With a game and percentage separating them, the Port Adelaide Power and Melbourne Demons will lock horns at the MCG knowing a loss could damage their top four ambitions and even hopes of making the finals. Join The Roar for our live scores and coverage from 2.10pm (AEST).
Three weeks ago, the Demons were the toast of the football world, with a thrilling triumph over West Coast sending them into the top four for the first time in over a decade.
But with two losses in their past three games, and their sole win a narrow one over lowly Carlton, the Dees head into the final six rounds of the home-and-away season with percentage keeping them in the top eight.
While their past three weeks have been ordinary at best, Melbourne have been hampered by a terrible run of injuries; but with key players Christian Salem, Jack Viney, Dom Tyson and 150th-gamer Jack Watts all returning to the side, their midfield is once again looking imposing.
Unlike the Dees, Port Adelaide are guaranteed a spot in the eight at the end of this round regardless of the result due to their formidable percentage, but it’s still arguably their most important match of the season.
The Power seem to have inherited West Coast’s flat-track bully status, given their regular domination of the lower sides but a dearth of wins against top-eight teams. The only way to go about shedding that tag is to win games like this one.
Chad Wingard, Justin Westhoff, Brad Ebert and Jared Polec were all at their brilliant best as the Power dismantled North Melbourne last week, but against a quality side on their home turf, it will be difficult for them to dictate terms quite so heavily.
Prediction
This game is another one of 2017’s now-common unsplittable matches.
Port Adelaide’s superiority on the ladder is counteracted by the Demons’ home ground advantage. The Power’s poor record against top-eight sides is similarly balanced by the unknown of whether the Demons’ returning stars can make an impact in their first week back. I can’t split them, so for the first time this year, I’m backing a draw.
Port Adelaide and Melbourne to play out the year’s third draw
There have been plenty of great stories in the AFL this year, but after a string of serious foot injuries curtailed a promising career and appeared to have him bookmarked as a VFL player for life, former No.2 draft pick Jack Trengove’s return to the Dees’ line-up this week is positive.
Can Trengove mark his recall to the big leagues with a vital win? Or will the Power shed their flat-track bully tag once and for all?
Tune into The Roar's live coverage of this crucial fixture from 2.10pm (AEST).
2:27pm
Tim Miller said | 2:27pm
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Dixon marks on the lead just outside 50, he’s probably too far out to score and he knows it, so he chips a kick over the top to the leading Ryder, who marks in the pocket. Difficult kick for a right-footer, hemmed in on the boundary, and so it proves as he just scrapes it in for a behind. And when I say just, I mean it; that definitely looked like it was out on the full.
Melbourne 2.1 (13)
Port Adelaide 0.3 (3)
Q1, 8.37 left
2:25pm
Tim Miller said | 2:25pm
BEHIND MELBOURNE
Westhoff this time coughs it up trying to switch play in defensive 50, Hunt gathers and rolls through an ambitious attempt from the forward flank, and Broadbent ushers it over for a rushed behind.
Melbourne 2.1 (13)
Port Adelaide 0.2 (2)
Q1, 10.49 left
2:24pm
Tim Miller said | 2:24pm
Melbourne’s tackling pressure has been phenomenal early. On this occasion, Dixon gathers on the wing, he only takes a second to weigh up his options but it’s a second too long, and Hannan wraps him up in a free kick-winning tackle!
2:22pm
Tim Miller said | 2:22pm
Looks like Neville Jetta is taking Robbie Gray for the most part. Should be a fascinating duel; both could easily be All-Australians at the end of the year if they continue their current form.
2:21pm
Tim Miller said | 2:21pm
Great to see Jack Trengove get a big cheer for the Dees’ faithful as he makes his way onto the ground for the first time this year. He’s done it the hard way, the former No.2 draft pick.
2:19pm
Tim Miller said | 2:19pm
GOAL MELBOURNE
Long ball into the Dees’ forward 50, it comes to ground but squirts out the back for Neal-Bullen to gather, size them up from the pocket, and unselfishly centre to Petracca directly in front! Terrific work then from the Hyphen, could have blazed but kept his head. From 15 out, Christian makes no mistake, and the Dees have the jump!
Melbourne 2.0 (12)
Port Adelaide 0.2 (2)
Q1, 14.45 left
2:17pm
Tim Miller said | 2:17pm
Gawn with a powerful tackle and wins a free for holding the ball in the centre square. His kick inside 50 is ordinary, though, and Jonas jumps in the hole to mark comfortably.
2:15pm
Tim Miller said | 2:15pm
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Dees try to work their way out of defensive 50 but the Power’s pressure prevails, it’s in dispute and Powell-Pepper wins a pretty soft free for a high tackle. 40 out on a slight angle, it’s well within his range but he misses narrowly to the near side.
Melbourne 1.0 (6)
Port Adelaide 0.2 (2)
Q1, 17.31 left