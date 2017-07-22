North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

It will be a ding-dong battle when the red-hot North Queensland Cowboys run into the inconsistent and highly unpredictable New Zealand Warriors. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
After Origin 2, you’d have been hard pressed to find a Cowboys supporter who liked the look of their side’s chances for a legitimate finals push.
They got beaten up in the Origin period, and more significantly, lost their playmaker and leader, Johnathan Thurston, to a season ending shoulder injury.
Fast forward a month, and the Cowboys are looking to make it four straight victories when they clash with the Warriors.
A lot rests on the shoulders of Michael Morgan, who has been simply outstanding in recent weeks, filling in the void left by Thurston. He has been ably supported, however, by Lachlan Coote, and last week particularly, Jake Granville, who tore the Bunnies to absolute shreds in Cairns.
The Warriors on the contrary, are experiencing what North Queensland did a few weeks ago. Star playmaker Shaun Johnson has a PCL injury and will be missing for at least six weeks. In an attack that looks fragile at the best of times, this is an enormous loss for the 11th-placed New Zealand outfit.
They still have threats in players like Kieran Foran and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, however all eyes will be on Mason Lino as he attempts to steer the team around in the absence of their usual playmaker.
The Warriors would’ve been mightily disappointed with their results in the Origin period. Winning only three from six despite having lost few to rep duty could well haunt them come finals, and tonight is the perfect opportunity for them to galvanise and return to their winning ways.
Where the game will be won
The Cowboys spine in recent weeks has been phenomenal, and that’s where this encounter will be decided. If Morgan, Coote and Granville show the same form they have in recent weeks, the Warriors will struggle to keep up with the pace of the game.
The Warriors could explode early and register initial scoreboard pressure, though, and expect Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Kieran Foran to step up in the absence of Shaun Johnson.
That being said, it’s a danger game for the Warriors, and they’ll do well to beat a confident and in-form Cowboys side playing at home.
Prediction
The Cowboys will continue their hot streak. Michael Morgan will turn on the flair, and the Cowboys outside backs will have a field day.
Cowboys by 16.
7:30pm (AEST)
8:20pm
Warriors defence on their line was good by their standards. Of course, those dropped balls make you want to tear your hair out.
8:16pm
Pretty entertaining game. The right side defense of the cowboys has been pretty poor. Two gaping holes opening up for Bunty and Mannering.
8:21pm
Agree good game…
Morgan having one of those defensive night he can sometimes have. Sure will rectify in 2nd half.
8:16pm
40′
TRY WARRIORS
Cowboys 12 – 12 Warriors
Oh No NQL!
Foran throws a ball out the back to Mannering who dummies, and absolutely sells one to Michael Morgan. He puts a fend on Coote and scores on the stroke of half time.
Luke knocks it over and it’s all square at oranges.
8:14pm
37′
Cowboys 12 – 6 Warriors
The Warriors have one chance here after a Cowboys knock on.
30 seconds left in the half and Foran has the ball 10m out.
8:12pm
37′
Cowboys 12 – 6 Warriors
Cowboys with a lot of pressure here on the Warriors line, and we have a TMO DECISION.
Granville snipes again and grubbers. Lino sticks a leg out and it takes a deflection, where Javid Bowen gleefully accepts the bouncing ball with no one in front of him
He dots down, and the Cowboys will probably lead into the break.
Lowe makes no mistake.
8:07pm
35′
Cowboys 6 – 6 Warriors
Really nice game management from Michael Morgan. His trusty right boot sends the ball deep into the Warriors territory.
The Warriors return well, but Foran’s pass is dropped by Bunty and the Cowboys have a scrum, 10m their side of halfway.
6 to go in the half, and time for both sides to register more points.
8:05pm
33′
NO TRY WARRIORS
Cowboys 6 – 6 Warriors
Ball not grounded by Moses Lino – He did all he could to sell it, but no cigar.
Now, Thompson is held up on the third.
Mannering takes a hit up, and on the 5th, the Warriors spill the ball.
Now, NQL survive, and they have the ball – Scrum 10m from their own line.
8:03pm
30′
TMO DECISION – TRY WARRIORS
Cowboys 6 – 6 Warriors
This is a 12 point play if it’s a try.
From nowhere, Kota busts through some soft defence and nearly makes it all the way – Coote does well to drag him down.
Lino takes the ball off the resulting tackle and ducks under two to score, or has he?
8:01pm
30′
Cowboys 6 – 6 Warriors
Sam Lisone saves the day.
Granville goes left on the 5th and tries some sleight of Hand with his no look grubber.
Lisone uses his soccer skills to stop the ball and dive on it.
The Warriors are just hanging on here, but they have a penalty.
John Asiata lies all over that ball, and the Warriors finally get out of their half.
40m from the Cowboys line, first tackle.
7:59pm
28′
Cowboys 6 – 6 Warriors
Penalty Cowboys.
Ill-Discipline from the Warriors there.
The Cowboys are now in possession, 30m from the Warriors line. Granville does really well to find a ball out the back to Morgan who hits O’Neill flat at the line. His ball is a little bit behind Feldt who takes the tackle.
Now he goes to the air, and the Warriors just ground it in goal. Repeat set for the Cowboys to come, and they’re in possession 20m out, first tackle.
7:56pm
25′
Cowboys 6 – 6 Warriors
The Warriors knock on, and NQL have a huge chance here. But on the 5th, they run it themselves where Linnett is taken down close to the Warriors line.
Momentum swing is complete and it’s the Cowboys with all the running here.
7:54pm
22′
Cowboys 6 – 6 Warriors
The Warriors restart things and the Teddy Bear makes another few metres with a big run. The ball is now with Coen Hess who has just checked in. He says welcome to the Warriors with his first touch and makes an easy 25m.
Morgan chips on the fifth, and RTS lies all over it, 10m from his own line – Great set from NQL.
Warriors now with the ball on their own 30 – 5th tackle.