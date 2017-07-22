Origin series extended to include infinite aftermath

Following the success of this year’s post-series hysteria, Origin will now be expanded to formally include an everlasting fallout.

The decision was made after debate continued to rage so long following the decider that some players involved in the series have since died of natural causes.

The delirium centred mostly around New South Wales’ culture, with opinions on the topic so popular it will now be included as a question in the next census.

This was caused by a perfect storm of drip-fed revelations and an unprecedented pile-on from former greats, which was then incubated by the pit vipers of the press.

Officials are keen to replicate the frenzy in the hope of more record-breaking gratings and for the joy of hearing Wayne Bennett again provide guidance on NSW mentality and booze.

Formalising Origin’s never-ending aftermath brings it a step closer to engulfing rugby league and all discourse entirely, as originally planned in the game’s Origin continuum measures.

Festivities will include Phil Gould and Andrew Johns with carte blanche to snipe without actually offering any help, while tabloid journalists will be asked to act normally.

But despite the obvious excitement of us all talking about Origin until we die, some issues have been raised over the plan.

There are concerns about an already overcrowded rugby league calendar, with many confused on how to find room in the schedule for something that runs forever.

In addition, fans have raised issues with the length of time of an eternal aftermath, but officials believe it shouldn’t be any worse than waiting for kick-off.

When approached for comment, Queensland were said to be approving of the plan to discuss Blues losses interminably.

As for New South Wales, they were happy to commit to the plan “as long as it’s okay with Andrew Fifita.”