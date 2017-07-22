Panthers post commanding second half to claim crucial win over Titans

Penrith have overcome a scrappy first half to record a 24-16 win over the Titans at Pepper Stadium.

The win continues the Panthers’ charge toward the top eight They’ve now won seven of their past nine matches to draw level with the St George Illawarra Dragons in eighth spot, though the Dragons play the Manly Sea Eagles tomorrow and could retain eighth spot outright.

For the Titans, the loss ends their three-game winning streak and almost certainly ends their finals’ hopes.

The Titans opened the scoring in the 14th minute when halfback Ash Taylor threw an inside ball to put winger Will Zillman through a gap. Zillman then drew Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards to put Jarryd Hayne over for the try.

The Panthers made a lot of handling errors in the first half, pushing passes and not showing patience in attack. But they scored a try against the run of play five minutes before half-time, after back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera put a big hit on Titans five-eighth Tyrone Roberts and forced the ball loose.

Penrith centre Waqa Blake scooped up the ball and ran 70 metres to score under the posts with the teams going into the sheds locked at 6-all.

The Titans lost centre Konrad Hurrell with a hamstring injury early in the first half, while Penrith captain Matt Moylan was struggling with his a hamstring injury of his own.

The second half was shaping up as a dogfight, with both teams desperate for the two points. Penrith went ahead for the first time in the match with a penalty goal to halfback Nathan Cleary early in the second half. That was quickly followed by a second try to centre Waqa Blake in the 47th minute after the Panthers put the ball through the hands of their backline.

But the Titans hit back with a try to make the score 14-10 after Titans’ winger Anthony Don grounded an Ash Taylor grubber out wide.

Then in the 62nd minute, Penrith skipper Matt Moylan intercepted an Ash Taylor pass and was able to run 35 metres to score, despite his hamstring troubles. He went off immediately after scoring the try.

The Panthers skipped out to 24-10 with ten minutes to go when Nathan Cleary threw a cut-out pass to put winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak over.

Tyrone Roberts scored late for the Titans to make the final scoreline 24-16.

Final score

Penrith Panthers 24

Gold Coast Titans 16