St Kilda Saints vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The unpredictable St Kilda Saints will try to fight their way into the top eight on Saturday as they travel to the SCG, taking on a Sydney Swans outfit with all the momentum. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:25pm (AEST).
Following a demolition job of Richmond, the Saints came into last Friday night’s clash with Essendon as hot favourites. They left Etihad Stadium, however, as 61-point losers, sitting in ninth on the ladder and facing heavy questions about their final’s chances for the 2017 season.
Now, they come up against a rampaging Sydney Swans, who are on the hottest win streak in recent memory. The Swans have won nine out of their last ten games, their only loss by a straight kick to Hawthorn in Round 10.
Since then, they haven’t lost a game, and grabbed arguably their biggest win of the season when they knocked off the second placed GWS Giants last week at Spotless Stadium.
The Saints will face a huge challenge that they must win in order to stay in touch with the top eight. They haven’t beaten the Swans in over five years, the average winning margin being 69 points. The Swans have also only conceded an average of 69 points in the past ten games.
Compounded with that, St Kilda has lost Sam Gilbert to a hand injury, and will debut Rowan Marshall. Daniel McKenzie, Tom Hickey, Ben Long and Josh Battle will all miss as well, due to omission. Billy Longer, Luke Dunstan, Blake Acres and Jimmy Webster will come back into the team.
Sydney, however, will only make one change, as Callum Sinclair returns to the side after key forward Sam Reid failed to overcome a groin injury.
Key Players
Sydney: Lance Franklin
I’ve said it before, Buddy is the key to the Swans. If you can shut him down, you stop much of the Swans movement and goal scoring ability. But if he gets going, he is able to utilise the ball and open up the opposition, whether it is near the wing when he is leading up, or inside 50 when he’s kicking for goal.
St Kilda: Jack Steven
The speedy midfielder is the key to the Saints’ run and carry. He was a shining light in an otherwise gloomy night against the Bombers, and on a small SCG ground, he could hurt the Swans and create scoring opportunities for an inconsistent forward line.
Prediction
Expect the Saints to come hard, and attempt to redeem themselves after a horror showing last week, but the Swans are good. They have no major injuries, other than Reid, and are experienced enough to know how to keep momentum on their side when they have it. While St Kilda will come hard, the Swans should be able to hold them off. Should be.
Swans by 15 points.
Will Sydney keep up their winning ways, burying themselves deeper inside the top eight? Or can St Kilda try and force their way back inside the top eight? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:25pm (AEST).
8:26pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:26pm | ! Report
BEHIND SWANS
With all the chaos, the Swans finally find Buddy near the boundary, 35 out on a tight angle. Richo is commentating and it’s the old commentators curse, the Franklin set shot troubles continue.
Sydney 7.8.50
St Kilda 3.2.20
Q2 0.57
8:25pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:25pm | ! Report
Absolute hospital handball and Acres gets crunched as his teammate throws him to the wolves. Good tackle, but Acres is down, he’s winded and he’ll be sucking in the oxygen there.
8:24pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Rampe runs down Bruce just as he was about to kick for goal, no free kick but the Swans clear and Rampe saves a goal there.
8:22pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:22pm | ! Report
Turnovers here from both teams, as Hannebery intercepts a mark to only turn it back over himself, before Zak Jones intercepts a mark once more! Chaotic scenes here.
Finally, Heeney has enough and spears Geary into the ground. It’s a dangerous tackle, nearly dumps him on his head. Free kick to Geary. That was reminiscent of 2003 WWE Goldberg/Edge there.
8:18pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:18pm | ! Report
GOAL SAINTS
The Saints finally get their break as the pressure is too much. Riewoldt is open, but Mills does fantastically to spoil. It doesn’t matter though, as Savage roves the spoil and snaps the goal. One back for St Kilda. Big hill to climb.
Sydney 7.5.47
St Kilda 3.2.20
Q2 7.48
8:16pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:16pm | ! Report
BEHIND SWANS
A sizzling kick from Newman hits Franklin low, whose 50 out, pretty much in front. The left footer has had some troubles this year, and his goal kicking woes from set shots will continue.
8 of the last 10 inside 50’s for Sydney
Sydney 7.5.47
St Kilda 2.2.14
Q2 8.49
8:14pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:14pm | ! Report
GOAL SWANS
Buddy takes a great mark near the 50 in a contest, one on one, and puts the ball inside 50. It spills out, and the Swans go again, and while Sinclair goes up, JPK takes a great gutsy mark going back! The captain trots back and continues the blow out as the Swans continue to pile on the goals.
Sydney 7.5.47
St Kilda 2.2.14
Q2 9.58