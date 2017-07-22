Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs are hoping to keep their struggling title defence alive when they take on the Gold Coast Suns in Cairns. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 4:35pm (AEST).
The Dogs have been hammered with the premiership hangover tag all season as they continue to stumble their way through at the wrong end of the standings.
Sitting in 11th, they can mathematically make their way into the eight with a win today but they’d need to really pile on the points to make that a reality.
More realistically, they can jump up a spot or two and sit on the fringe of the finals equation with equal competition points but an inferior percentage.
The Dogs picked up a much-needed win last week over the Blues in a scrappy 20-point victory.
Despite getting up over Carlton, they have still lost four of their last six games in a forgettable mid-season run, slipping out of the eight and leaving them reeling on the ladder.
The situation is worse for the Suns who have lost four of their last five and sit down in 15th with their finals hopes dashed for another year.
After being demolished by the Swans in Round 16, the Suns backed it up last week against the Magpies, letting in over 100 points for their 10th loss of the season.
Gold Coast have conceded an average of 102 points a game this season, the second worst in the league and one of just three sides to let in triple figures.
The Bulldogs are in an interesting position in terms of their stats, averaging just 80 points a game, the third lowest in the league, but average just 85 points a game in defence, one of the best in the league.
The Suns have lost the last three games in a row against the Bulldogs and have won just three times from nine clashes between the two.
Team News
Easton Wood returns for the Bulldogs from a striking suspension in the one and only change for Luke Beveridge.
Jake Stringer is the man to fall out of the side thanks to a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the Blues clash last week.
For the Suns, Gary Ablett continues his shaky season with an injury, succumbing to the same hamstring issue that has plagued his 2017 campaign.
Co-captain Steven May has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Jarryd Lyons misses out with an ankle problem.
Jack Scrimshaw will make his AFL debut this week, joining Brayden Fiorini and Jesse Lonergan as additions to the side.
Prediction
The Suns have been below par for much of the year but when they fire they have really shown the signs of a side that can contest for a finals spot in the years to come.
Today though, without Ablett and against a hungry ‘Dogs side needing to win to keep their season ticking, it will be a tough one to bring home.
Bulldogs to win by 32.
Join The Roar for live coverage from 4:35pm (AEST).
5:29pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:29pm | ! Report
Q2′
Dogs enjoying the bulk of inside 50s with 25 to 16.
Bulldogs 6.4 (40)
Gold Coast 4.4 (28)
5:26pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Q2′
GOAL BULLDOGS!!
Damaging turnover in the centre square from the Suns and the Dogs just scoop it up, a couple of kicks and they are in. Easy as you like.
Bailey Dale with a clinical finish on the run from 30 metres out for his first of the day.
Bulldogs 6.4 (40)
Gold Coast 4.2 (26)
5:23pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:23pm | ! Report
Q2′
Liam Picken lining up a set shot from 50 metres out… and he nails it!!
GOAL BULLDOGS!!
Picken already has 4 goals today and this is a big one from the top of the 50, starting out right with the wind behind him and curling it through.
Bulldogs 5.4 (34)
Gold Coast 4.2 (26)
5:21pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:21pm | ! Report
Q2′
The Dogs just struggling to pick up their form from the back end of the first term. They took a while to score in the opening quarter and are yet to land one in the second so far.
Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Gold Coast 4.2 (26)
5:19pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:19pm | ! Report
Q2′
GOAL SUNS!!
Jack Martin adds another one to the tally. The Suns superb on the counter there, opening up the Dogs at the back and allowing Martin to sink the six points.
Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Gold Coast 4.2 (26)
5:15pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:15pm | ! Report
Q2′
The Dogs pressing up front thanks to some sloppy turnovers at the back from the Suns.
Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Gold Coast 3.2 (20)
5:15pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:15pm | ! Report
SECOND QUARTER
The Suns have an uphill battle ahead of them with the wind against them and a deficit to deal with.
Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Gold Coast 3.2 (20)
5:07pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:07pm | ! Report
5:07pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:07pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
The Bulldogs take a 8-point lead into the first quarter break, a huge lead considering they were kicking against a very strong wind in the opening term.
The Suns shot out of the gates and kicked the first three of the game, but the Dogs bounced back for four in a row, including three to Liam Picken.
Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Gold Coast 3.2 (20)
5:04pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:04pm | ! Report
Q1′
GOAL BULLDOGS!!
Poor clearance work from the Suns and they pay the price. Liam Picken with the set shot from 35 metres out and a few yards left of centre… and he nails it.
Three goals in the opening quarter for Picken. What a start for him.
Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Gold Coast 3.2 (20)
5:03pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:03pm | ! Report
Q1′
GOAL BULLDOGS!!
Picken with his double and the Dogs have the lead after a steady start to the game.
Bulldogs 3.4 (22)
Gold Coast 3.2 (20)
4:58pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:58pm | ! Report
Q1′
Quick ball and clearance off the centre bounce, opening up Ainsworth for a shot on goal but he snaps through the left gate for a behind instead.
Bulldogs 2.3 (15)
Gold Coast 3.2 (20)