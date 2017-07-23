Carlton Blues vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores

The Carlton Blues are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they do battle with the last-placed Brisbane Lions looking to move up the ladder. Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 4:40pm (AEST).

The Blues limped to a 20-point defeat last week to the Bulldogs, marking their fourth on the trot as they continue to slip down the standings.

Eleven losses for the season now has them reeling in 16th, just two games off the wooden spoon.

Speaking of, the Lions are trying to avoid the spoon as they did last season right at the death.

Currently sitting dead last with just three wins and 13 losses, they have lost four of their last five.

They quite comfortably sit last in the league in defence, conceding an average of 119 points every single game.

On the other end of the stick though, Carlton have the worst attack of any team, scoring just 72 points a game all year.

The Lions take the recent history into the clash, winning four of their last five encounters with the Blues.

Team News

Lions coach Chris Fagan has made just the two changes for his side this week, bringing in Darcy Gardiner and Jake Barrett to replace a suspended Nick Robertson and Tom Cutler who has been dropped.

For the Blues, they have made five alterations, including three forced changes through injury.

Dylan Buckley, Alex Silvagni and Ciaran Byrne have all been ruled out with hamstring, knee and groin injuries respectively.

Liam Sumner and Blaine Boekhorst have both been dropped for lack of form.

This opens the door for the returns of Dale Thomas, Harry McKay and David Cuningham alongside Tom Williamson and Harrison Macreadie.

Prediction

The Lions very rarely look like a chance of winning leading into a game over the past two seasons, but they are up against a struggling Carlton side and this could be their window to jump away from the bottom of the ladder.

Carlton are on a losing streak and that just might continue today in a tight one.

Lions to win by 4