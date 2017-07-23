Carlton Blues vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores

The Carlton Blues are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they do battle with the last-placed Brisbane Lions looking to move up the ladder. Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 4:40pm (AEST).
The Blues limped to a 20-point defeat last week to the Bulldogs, marking their fourth on the trot as they continue to slip down the standings.
Eleven losses for the season now has them reeling in 16th, just two games off the wooden spoon.
Speaking of, the Lions are trying to avoid the spoon as they did last season right at the death.
Currently sitting dead last with just three wins and 13 losses, they have lost four of their last five.
They quite comfortably sit last in the league in defence, conceding an average of 119 points every single game.
On the other end of the stick though, Carlton have the worst attack of any team, scoring just 72 points a game all year.
The Lions take the recent history into the clash, winning four of their last five encounters with the Blues.
Team News
Lions coach Chris Fagan has made just the two changes for his side this week, bringing in Darcy Gardiner and Jake Barrett to replace a suspended Nick Robertson and Tom Cutler who has been dropped.
For the Blues, they have made five alterations, including three forced changes through injury.
Dylan Buckley, Alex Silvagni and Ciaran Byrne have all been ruled out with hamstring, knee and groin injuries respectively.
Liam Sumner and Blaine Boekhorst have both been dropped for lack of form.
This opens the door for the returns of Dale Thomas, Harry McKay and David Cuningham alongside Tom Williamson and Harrison Macreadie.
Prediction
The Lions very rarely look like a chance of winning leading into a game over the past two seasons, but they are up against a struggling Carlton side and this could be their window to jump away from the bottom of the ladder.
Carlton are on a losing streak and that just might continue today in a tight one.
Lions to win by 4
5:29pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:29pm | ! Report
Halfway through the second quarter and it’s all Brisbane.
Brisbane: 8.5 (53)
Carlton: 1.5 (11)
5:16pm
Darren said | 5:16pm | ! Report
What a disgrace Gabba. No one here and I was charged $39 because no general admission left ($27). Wonder why no one goes to AFL in Brisbane when that is the way you are treated.
5:15pm
George said | 5:15pm | ! Report
A little bit of reality check for Blues. With injuries, list depth is not there. Fagan did homework on their plan, tagging Gibbs and Murphy helps. Love Lions composure, confidence. Let’s see how Blues respond.
5:32pm
Macca said | 5:32pm | ! Report
How is McKay going?
5:10pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:10pm | ! Report
Sorry guys, my game’s just gone up a gear so I can’t even attempt to be doing more than one live-blog at once!!
brisbane’s dominating though.
5:17pm
Macca said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Looks like this game is best left alone anyway AD
5:07pm
Mattyb said | 5:07pm | ! Report
Gee,the once mighty blues have become so sad and tragic with their continued AFL era failures that not only are they now constantly playing Sunday arvo time slots, but people don’t even bother covering the games.
Crucial game this one,Brisbane are playing a little better and could do with a win versus a fellow cellar dweller,while Carlton needs to make sure the wheels don’t fall off yet another disappointing season.
5:17pm
Macca said | 5:17pm | ! Report
But at least you continue to take a keen interest we can be thankful for that.
5:02pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:02pm | ! Report
I’m doing two live-blogs at once apparently!
Brisbane’s continued their very fast start, and are now leading by 28 points.
Brisbane: 5.1 (31)
Carlton: 0.3 (3)
5:08pm
Mattyb said | 5:08pm | ! Report
Great commitment AD. Make sure you call this one as you see it.
5:01pm
JD St George said | 5:01pm | ! Report
Where have you gone Connor?
4:57pm
AdelaideDocker said | 4:57pm | ! Report
No one seems to be doing this live blog!
Brisbane’s made the fast start, whilst Carlton appear to have started inaccurately.
Brisbane: 3.1 (19)
Carlton: 0.3 (3)
4:56pm
Macca said | 4:56pm | ! Report
The lack of interest in this came is really coming through on the blog