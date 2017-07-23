Defending champ Kyrgios withdraws from Atlanta Open

The world number 20 and defending champion, Nick Kyrgios, has withdrawn from the Atlanta Open, citing a right hip strain.

Kyrgios won the tournament last year after defeating American John Isner in the final. He will forfeit 250 ranking points and will likely fall to around number 25 in the world.

“Having to make the decision not to defend my title at the Atlanta Open was really tough and disappointing,” Kyrgios said in a statement on Twitter. He also said he had been “hopeful up to the last moment” but just was not ready.

Tournament director, Eddie Gonzalez, wished Kyrgios a speedy recovery and said the tournament will looking forward to welcoming back “a great Atlanta Open champion” in the future.

This comes after a tumultuous grass season where the Australian re-injured his hip when he fell at the London Queens Club tournament. He was forced to retire in the first round at Wimbledon due to the same injury a fortnight later.

The 22-year-old had recently posted images of himself training back in Australia on social media and has said he is confident that he will be healthy in time to play at the US Open in August.

Other Australian players to look out for at the Atlanta Open include Bernard Tomic and John Millman.