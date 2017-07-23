England to take on India in World Cup final after Australia bow out

If the semi-finals between England–South Africa and between India–Australia are indications, the final between England and India at Lord’s today will be a thriller.

The Australia v. India semi produced exhilarating batting, especially by Harmanpreet Kaur for India and Alex Blackwell for Australia. Between the two they smashed 10 sixes.

Harmanpreet’s innings will be cherished for decades. It reminded me of spectacular batting displays by Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh when she hit a hurricane 171 not out off 115 balls at Derby, England on Thursday.

It was sensational as she belted 20 fours and seven sixes, her unbeaten 171 coming off 115 balls; her last 103 off only 40 balls at an amazing strike rate of 257.50.

Wrote Ebony-Jewel Rainfor-Brent – the former England cricketer – after the match, “Harmanpreet’s innings was the best ever in a women’s one-day international.”

Jarrod Kimber’s headline was even more eye catching: “Australia eaten by the Harmanpreet monster”!

Rain delayed the semi-final by three hours and was reduced to 42 overs-a-side.

India started slowly as she lost two early wickets. Skipper Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet had to steady the ship against a steady Australian attack and the run rate of 3.5 per over seemed inadequate. But after the fall of Mithali, Harmanpreet started using her feet, dancing down the pitch as if it belonged to her.

She dominated the strike, adding 132 fluent runs with left-handed Deepti Sharma off only 82 balls.

There was drama when Harmanpreet was on 98. She wanted two runs to reach her hundred and Deepti hesitated taking the second run. Either player could have been run out but survived.

The centurion Harmanpreet was furious with Deepti for hesitating, throwing her helmet about in anger. Soon after she apologised to Deepti for her burst of temper.

But the burst of temper brought out the best in her as she hammered the Aussie attack with wild abandon as India reached 4 for 281 in 42 overs, a run-rate of 6.7.

Needing 282 to win, Australia started badly losing three early wickets. Then Ellyse Perry (38) and Elyse Villani (75 runs off 58 balls with 13 fours) put on 105 quick runs for the fourth wicket. But wickets started tumbling and Australia was a dismal 9 for 169.

But cometh the hour and cometh Alex Blackwell to form! She hit a spectacular 90 off 56 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. By adding 76 runs for the last wicket, she brought Australia close to a shock victory. India won by 36 runs to meet England in the final.

It is difficult to predict the winner as both teams have in form players.

In batting: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight and Sarah Taylor for England; skipper Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Punam Raut for India.

In bowling: slow left arm bowlers Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ekta Bisht for India and Katherine Brunt for England.

In teenager Deepti Sharma India has a promising all-rounder.

India has the psychological advantage of beating England on 24th June in this World Cup on 24th June by 35 runs.

England has won the World Cup three times including the inaugural one in 1973 and subsequently in 1993 and 2009.

Australia has won it most times, six times in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005 and 2013.

New Zealand won it once in 2000.

India has yet to lift the Cup. Will 2017 be their year with the Harman hurricane blowing again?