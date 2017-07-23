Field goal gets Eels home over Tigers

Mitchell Moses has broken the hearts of Wests Tigers fans in his first game against his former NRL club, helping to set up Corey Norman to slot the match-winning field goal for Parramatta.

Two weeks after kicking a golden-point field-goal winner against Canterbury, Moses looked to step up again when he got the ball at first receiver in the 77th minute.

But he instead found halves partner Norman to his left, whose 25-metre, low-trajectory shot just flew over the crossbar to give the Eels their second one-point win in as many matches.

Tigers halfback Luke Brooks, who still lives with Moses, missed a chance to send the game to overtime for the healthy crowd of 30,091, but his shot sailed wide.

The Eels’ third straight win consolidates their spot in the top eight, while the Tigers suffered their sixth loss in seven games and remain second-last on the table.

An upset was on the cards at ANZ Stadium when Tuimoala Lolohea kicked two penalty goals in the space of three minutes to take a two-point lead soon after halftime.

The Eels looked to have seized the initiative for good when a runaway Semi Radradra found a supporting Clinton Gutherson to give them a four-point lead.

But Tigers winger Malakai Watene-Zelezniak levelled the score with a soaring take, only for Lolohea to spray the potential go-ahead conversion 15 metres in from touch.

Bevan French opened the scoring in just the second minute when he finished off a right side shift, however James Tedesco hit back with a 40-metre individual effort soon after.

Norman appeared to have returned serve but was stopped short by a desperate Matt McIlwrick, and instead the Tigers took a two-point lead on a Lolohea penalty goal.

However another well-executed set piece that ended in Radradra going over gave the Eels a four-point lead at halftime.

Brooks was put on report for tripping late in the match.