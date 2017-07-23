Form teams into Super Rugby semi-finals

The Hurricanes and Chiefs are both confident they can buck Super Rugby history by winning semi-finals on the road.

Both Kiwi teams will virtually cross paths over the Indian Ocean as they prepare to challenge the competition top qualifiers next weekend – well aware that history rarely favours travelling playoff teams.

The four leading teams on the overall standings are through, having tallied just seven losses between them, setting up two keenly awaited clashes.

The Chiefs must return to New Zealand to face the Crusaders in Christchurch while a slog from Sydney to Johannesburg confronts the Hurricanes, who must topple the Lions after accounting for the Brumbies 35-16 in Canberra on Friday.

The Lions barely justified their No.1 ranking, needing a long-range penalty in the final minute from Ruan Combrinck to see off the unfancied Sharks 23-21.

The defending champion Hurricanes may be heartened by the South African powerhouse’s apparent struggles and will hope to close them down, as they did in last year’s final in Wellington,

Still, to face a Kiwi team this year, the Lions could also find the extra pace of the game an issue.

However, 12 months ago the Lions dispatched both the Crusaders and Highlanders in fast-paced home playoff matches, running up 42 points on both occasions.

The Chiefs aren’t daunted by Christchurch, where they have won on their last three visits.

Coach Dave Rennie was impressed by the Crusaders’ 17-0 demolition of the Highlanders, hours before his team emerged as grinding 17-11 winners over the Stormers in Cape Town.

“I thought their pack was incredibly dominant and that’s going to be a challenge for us,” he said.

“But we’ve got a pretty good pack.We’ll make sure we’ve got clarity and we’ll go down there and give it a real crack.”

Rennie said their good record in Christchurch counted for little against opponents he said have been the form side of 2017.

2017 semi-finals:

Saturday 29th: Crusaders v Chiefs, in Christchurch, 5.35pm (AEST), 7:35pm local.

Saturday 29th: Lions v Hurricanes, in Johannesburg, 10.30pm (AEST), 2:30pm local.