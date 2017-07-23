The High Five: Super Rugby Quarter Finals

The Super Rugby quarter finals have now been completed and while the results went the way of the betting odds and the favoured teams won through, it certainly was not all one-way traffic as many were expecting.

There was plenty of drama and tension over the round as upsets threatened and of course, plenty of quality and exciting rugby played.

Here are the High Five from the quarter finals of Super Rugby.

Brumbies tenacity not enough

The Brumbies started their match against the Hurricanes with plenty of grit and determination, looking far more enthused and cohesive than their heavily fancied opposition, managing to stretch out to an early lead that they would take into halftime.

They were hard in the collision and created plenty of problems for the Hurricane’s at the ruck as they continued to frustrate the New Zealanders, forcing early mistakes and ill-discipline in the opening 40 minutes.

Unfortunately, it would not continue in the second half as the Hurricanes simplified their approach and played a simple territory game, turning the screws on the Brumbies until they eventually cracked at the 70th-minute mark.

They conceded two tries in the last ten minutes to blow the score out to 35-16 at fulltime, the Brumbies not managing to fire a shot in the second half.

The result was comfortable enough in the end but it was certainly not the one sided affair many envisaged with the Brumbies taking it to the Canes but it was not to be on this occasion.

The rain is not always the great ‘leveller’

It has been a terrible weekend for the South Island in New Zealand with flooding and heavy rain causing massive disruption and a state of emergency called in several areas, including Otago and Canterbury and at one point.

This perhaps threatened to postpone the second quarter final between the Crusaders and Highlanders as the later squad was stuck in Dunedin airport, grounded due to the appalling weather and an ominous sign of things to come.

The Highlanders did manage to catch a flight and landed in Christchurch just seven hours before the scheduled kick off as the flooding continued around them and it was apparent that they were going to be in for a hard time.

The sheer volume of water fall saw some surface flooding across the ground as the match kicked off and the way the ball was stopping at times on the ground indicated it was going to be a tough night.

The Crusaders vaunted pack took the game by the scruff of the neck and, along with a simply executed kicking game of playing for territory, the Crusaders simply choked the life out of the Highlanders, dominating territory and possession as the Highlanders had little answer in the wet, failing to register on the scoreboard as the Crusaders won 17-0.

They say that poor conditions prove a great leveller but on this occasion, it accentuated the Crusaders greatest strength in their forward pack and nullified the Highlanders strengths with their fleet footed attack, proving an exception to the rule.

Lions given an almighty fright

Of all the quarter finals played this weekend, it was widely expected that the Lions match was the most likely foregone conclusion as very few would have expected the Sharks to trouble their local rivals.

However, it took a 55m penalty from Ruan Combrinck with just minutes to play for the top qualifier to get over their persistent opponents and secure their semi-final spot.

The Sharks were obviously not interested in the thoughts of the press as they were staunch in defence and in contact, harassing the opposition into uncharacteristic mistakes as the Lions struggled to display the cohesiveness we have come to expect from this attacking side.

The normally reliable Elton Jantjies having an off day from the tee stooped the Lions from mounting any scoreboard pressure.

Slowly but surely the Sharks ground out a lead into halftime but it was discipline that eventually let them down with an early yellow card to Stephan Lewies, a team punishment for repeated infringements which gave the Lions a new lease on life as they roared back into the contest.

They quickly wrestled the momentum away, scoring three tries in a fifteen minute burst, but again the Sharks defied the pundits, scoring a try to peg the Lions back and hold a slender one point lead as the Lions themselves suffered a yellow card to Franco Mostert for a maul infringement defending his line.

In the end I felt the Sharks panicked from in front as a couple of desperate drop goals were attempted from long distance rather than playing for field position and backing themselves to control possession.

It was the lions who had the defining opportunity and up steeped Combrinck to earn his side another week and save a few blushes along the way.

The arm wrestle in Capetown

After playing out one of the more exciting matches during the round robin of Super Rugby this season, one could have been excused to expect more of the same but this was finals time and with the season on the line, both sides started off nervously, like a group of young teenagers attending their first ever social event, feeling each other out.

There were plenty of mistakes from both sides as they struggled to gain momentum, while the defence from the two teams was tenacious and neither side willing to give an inch.

It was, however, the Chiefs that slowly began to gain some ascendency, dominating the ruck in the later stages of the first half and managing to convert several penalties to jump out into the lead before the Stormers managed to bring themselves back into the contest.

A well worked try to Siya Kolisi narrowed the gap just after halftime, and with a TMO referral seeing Sam Cane presented with a yellow card, the Stormers would have fancied their chances to pull off the upset.

However, it was not to be as the Chiefs weathered the storm and with a full complement on the field, securing their victory with a try in the last five minutes to replacement wing Shaun Stevenson to see the final winning margin of 17-11 and escape the Newlands cauldron to survive into next week.

What we have left

With the quarter final match ups now decided, we can look forward to what promises to be some exciting fixtures to come.

The Hurricanes travel to Johannesburg to take on the Lions in a repeat of last year’s final, while the Chiefs now make their way to Christchurch to confront the Crusaders.

Of all the teams, it would be the Crusaders that would feel the happiest about their form, the skill and execution in extremely difficult conditions a fine display of wet weather rugby and I am sure they would be more than happy to welcome the wet once again next week.

The Chiefs are no push overs up front themselves though as they showed against a powerful Stormers pack and will certainly favour their experience within their halves heading to AMI Stadium.

Neither of the Lions or Hurricanes is likely to be particularly happy with their efforts from the weekend, certainly another slow start from the Hurricanes could result in them chasing their tails.

The Lions will not want to repeat the number of unforced errors as they did against the Sharks and spoon feed the Hurricanes opportunities.

It all adds up to another intriguing set of matches next weekend and while one has to favour the home sides in each encounter, both the Chiefs and Hurricanes bring considerable experience and attacking ability to the table and I can’t wait to see what transpires.

Until next week then.