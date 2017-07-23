Highlights: Collingwood storm home to beat West Coast

Collingwood, despite facing a 24-point deficit in the final quarter and two players out, have stunned the West Coast Eagles, winning by eight points in a sensational victory at Etihad Stadium.

The first quarter was a topsy-turvy one, with both teams managing to get extended periods of momentum.

After the first five or six minutes resulted in a bunch of behinds and Josh Kennedy booting the first goal of the match for the visitors.

Collingwood produced a stunning 10 minutes which saw them boot three consecutive goals and completed dominate a Eagles side which were overwhelmed. Collingwood’s usual inaccuracy plagued them, though, and West Coast soon produced a dominant period of their own which saw them kick three consecutive goals as well.

It was the Eagles by four points at quarter time, then.

The second quarter was a much tighter affair, with teams unable to gain any major period of ascendancy and saw the Eagles boot three goals to Collingwood’s two.

The Eagles, though, were better in general play against a Pies side which produced it’s usual mistakes, although the Eagles themselves weren’t immune to skill errors.

The quarter was marked by Josh Kennedy’s two goals, which took his tally to four before half time, and an injury to Darcy Moore, who was taken to hospital.

The Eagles nine-point margin was blown out in the third quarter thanks to two quick goals to Kennedy.

This was the point that most people – especially me – would’ve expected the Eagles to run away with this match, especially when the Pies lost a second player after Travis Varcoe, who suffered a sickening collision with the ground.

The Pies, though, seemed to have other ideas, storming back into the game with a string of three goals – two of them to Jordan De Goey. The crowd was alive, at least until the Eagles managed to get their comfortable margin back by three-quarter time.

The Pies, though, displayed some phenomenal resilience throughout the final quarter, not even letting a bout of inaccuracy prevent them from continually pushing the Eagles, eventually breaking through for a memorable victory thanks to late goals to Jamie Elliott and Alex Fasolo.

Jordan De Goey was sensational for the Pies – 4 goals and 20 touches – while Adam Treloar (35 touches), Jack Crisp (33) and Taylor Adams (26, one goal) were also prolific. Jeremy Howe (26 touches, 9 marks) was excellent.

Jamie Elliott (3 goals) and Ben Reid (2) were the Pies other multiple goal scorers.

Shannon Hurn (29 touches), Dom Sheed (26) and Luke Shuey (26) were the top disposal-getters for the Eagles, while Josh Kennedy (6 goals) was sensational in his 200th game.

Jack Darling and Jamie Cripps were also good, with two goals apiece.

The Eagles travel back home to host Brisbane next Sunday, while Collingwood have a daunting match against Adelaide at the ‘G, also on the Sunday.

Collingwood: 13.15 (93)

West Coast: 13.7 (85)