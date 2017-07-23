Should Orica-Scott done more to keep Michael Matthews?

Michael Matthews will have to fall off his bike not to ride into Paris on Sunday wearing the green jersey.

He will be the first Australian to win the prestigious sprinters jersey since Robbie McEwen won it in 2006. He will also become only the third Australian to win the green jersey.

Matthews, at 26 years old, still has not hit his prime. So it is unlikely to be the last time that he will be celebrating a points classification jersey at a Grand Tour.

It certainly marks a huge year for Matthew’s German team, Team Sunweb. Matthews expected green jersey win comes less than two months after Tom Dumoulin won the maglia rosa (pink jersey) for taking out the first Grand Tour of the year, Giro d’Italia (Giro).

It is not hard to think that if things had gone differently in 2016 or Orica-Scott objectives did not change, then Matthews could have been celebrating in an Orica-Scott jersey and not Team Subweb.

Matthews is one of Australia’s best and most exciting cyclists. He won the under 23 road race championships in Geelong in 2010 and won a world tour stage race in his first year (Tour Down Under in 2011).

Matthews’ potential and early career results were the reasons Orica-GreenEDGE Cycling (Orica-Scott) signed him on a multi-year contract from Rabobank for the 2013 season. At the time, Matthew White, Orica-Scott’s race director, said Matthews had untapped potential for the future.

It did not take long for Matthews to repay Orica-Scott. He won several stages in the Vuelta de Espana and also briefly held the green jersey in his first year. But the big break occurred in 2014 when he was part of the winning team to take out the team time trial at the Giro sending Matthews into the leader’s jersey.

He held that leaders jersey until stage seven after winning his first individual stage – stage six. Matthews followed up in 2015 winning again at the Giro and also finding himself in the maglia rosa.

Even though Matthews was a prodigious talent, things started to unravel at Orica-Scott in late 2015. A damaging rift developed between himself and Simon Gerrans at the world road championships in Richmond, USA.

A race that Matthews thought he could have won, if the Australian team worked for one rider rather than being split between Simon Gerrans and himself. In a post-race interview with Cyclingnews.com, Matthews openly criticised Gerrans. He felt at the time that if Gerrans had worked for Matthews, he could have beaten Sagan.

From the fan’s perspective, Orica-Scott did not manage the rift between Matthews and Gerrans very well. Management gave both riders different race programs hoping that time would heal old wounds. Both riders finally found themselves on the same team by the Ardennes Classics. Old wounds opened quickly and the lack of cohesion between both riders was clearly on display during the Amstel Gold race, even though the team put both riders in a potential winning position.

Rumours of the rift between both riders continued right through to the Tour de France and during the race itself. There were doubts whether team management would even select both riders.

Orica-Scott has been one of the leading cycling team since joining the world tour peloton in 2011. It has had enormous success at one-day races and the shorter stage races. Team riders has won key spring classics, like the Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo, and it had won stages at each of the Grand Tours. Esteban Chaves and the Yates twins showed their general classification potential as race leaders throughout the 2016 season. In fact, Chaves lost the maglia rosa on the penultimate stage because of a stunning ride by Vincenzo Nibali, the eventual winner.

When the team narrowly missed out on winning the Giro, team management started to think that general classification success was just around the corner. The team was no longer satisfied by just winning stages at the biggest races of the year. As a result, the objectives for Orica-Scott’s 2017 season and beyond shifted to general classification success.

The ultimate goal was to win a Grand Tour and, in particular, the holy grail – Le Tour de France.

Preparations for a full tilt at the Tour de France started in August 2016 with the recruitment of riders that were strong domestiques to support Chaves and the Yates twins.

Matthews was certainly aware about the changing direction of the team. He also would have been aware of the problems that Cavendish faced at Team Sky when he wanted to win the green jersey while the team was focused solely on Bradley Wiggins’ yellow jersey ambitions.

Rumours swirled around the 2016 Tour de France that Matthews was leaving Orica-Scott. The on-going rift with Gerran and the team’s Tour de France ambitions would have restricted Matthews’ opportunities in 2017. Orica-Scott did not have the depth to support his green jersey ambitions and attempt to win the general classification title with Chaves.

On 4 August 2016, Giant-Alpecin (now Team Sunweb) announced it signed Matthews on a three year contract. In the press release, Matthews alluded to the lack of support and cooperation that he experienced at Orica-Scott. “I have always admired the way the team [ed. Team Sunweb] approaches the sport as a team sport; the stronger and the better we can have the team as a collective operate and perform, the better the opportunities for success the leaders have for the finales of races”, Matthews said.

Matthews even told Velonews after his tour de France stage 14 win that he had to leave Orica-Scott to search for opportunities. “I changed to this team, Sunweb, was because they were willing to give me a lot of guys to support me in races like this,” he said. Matthew also went on to say that “Orica had different goals, so I decided to come here where I’ll get a lot of opportunities”.

Unfortunately for Orica-Scott, its general classification strategy and lofty ambitions have fallen well short in 2017. They only won one stage at the Giro and look like coming up empty at the Tour de France.

Orica-Scott has never really threatened the general classification standings at the first two Grand Tours of the year. The team directors and management will no doubt complete a review to analyse what went wrong at the end of the season. Based on the results of the first two Grand Tours, the team has a lot of work to do before it will be capable of winning the Tour de France or the Giro in 2018.

In hindsight, fans and sponsors will question whether Orica-Scott’s pursuit of Grand Tour success came at the expense of other achievable objectives, like stage wins and classification jerseys at Grand Tours. It could have been Orica-Scott and Matthews winning the green jersey. It would have given Orica-Scott’s sponsors huge exposure.

What was the rush for Orica-Scott to win the Tour de France? Many teams in the peloton are fully aware that they cannot win such a prestigious race. They focus on stage wins and classification jerseys. Teams like Bora – Hansgrohe, UAE Emirates and Team Dimension Data were never in contention of winning the Tour de France. Their focus is on smaller objectives like stage win or the jersey classifications.

The search of Grand Tour victory by Orica-Scott would have been arguable different if they were trying to put an Australian on the top spot of the Tour de France podium. But none of the potential general classification candidates are from Australia. It seems strange that an Australian team with no principal sponsors from England or Colombia would be throwing the kitchen sink at trying to win cycling’s biggest prize.

From where I am sitting it seems that Matthews was sacrificed by the team in the search for the holy grail of road cycling.

But so far, it is only Michael Matthews that is cheering at the end of July.