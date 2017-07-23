Sharks confirm Gallen NRL extension

Paul Gallen has been one of the stand-out players of the year to date. (AAP Image/Action Photographics, Brett Crockford) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONL

Cronulla have confirmed skipper Paul Gallen will play for at least one more NRL season in 2018.

Gallen signed the extension on Friday but requested shelving the announcement until Sunday due to teammate Luke Lewis’ 300th game milestone celebrations.

The Sharks star, who is three games shy of the triple-century mark, all but admitted his 18th season would be his last of a decorated career.

He also attributed his good health this year to retiring from representative football.

“If I was a betting man you would probably say it’s my last contract, but you never say never and I’m enjoying my football at the moment,” Gallen said.

“I haven’t had any issues with the body this year, I think retiring my rep footy has been a plus for my body, but also for my mind.”

The 35-year-old said that while the Sharks aim to claim back-to-back premierships this year, he was also excited about their chances with the addition of Josh Dugan next year.

“We’ve also got some really good young players coming up. The future is looking really good for the club,” he said.

Gallen has played 297 games since making his debut in 2001, as well as 32 Tests for Australia and 24 State of Origin games for NSW.

He led the Sharks to their maiden premiership last year.