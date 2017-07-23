Stormers vs Chiefs: Super Rugby quarter-final live scores, blog

Good morning and welcome to the fourth Super Rugby quarter-final as the Stormers welcome the Chiefs to Newlands. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1am (AEST).

The Stormers finished the season topping their conference and were the third highest qualifying side as a result, to earn their playoff at home.

They finished the season with an overall record of 10 wins and 5 losses, only losing once at home against the competition topping Lions.

The Chiefs have earned their spot in the finals by being the second highest wild card qualifier, finishing third overall within the New Zealand conference with a 12 win, two loss and one draw record.

Both sides bring winning form to the table from their last round matches, the Chiefs with a 28-10 win over fellow finalists the Brumbies at home in Hamilton last weekend while the Stormers earned an away win over arch rivals the Bulls in Pretoria in a high-scoring encounter, 41 points to 33.

Plenty of talk this week has revolved around this time last year where these two opponents met in the corresponding fixture to see a resounding victory to the Chiefs side in Capetown. The Stormers though, have shown they have learnt from that match, defeating the Chiefs during round robin in a thrilling encounter earlier this season.

Both sides will be walking into this match with eyes wide open. In terms of motivation, I can only imagine the Stormers will be hell bent on righting the ledger now its knock out time.

Prediction

I suspect this game will be keenly contested, but the sharper attacking instincts of the Chiefs along with the greater experience within the halves will get the New Zealand side home this morning.

Chiefs by 6.

Join us live on The Roar as we cover all the action from 1am (AEST) and feel free to join in the comments below as the action unfolds.