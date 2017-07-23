 

Stormers vs Chiefs: Super Rugby quarter-final live scores, blog

Diggercane Roar Guru
 

By , Diggercane is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

13 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Stormers vs Chiefs

    Super Rugby, 23 July, 2017
    DHL Newlands
    0:00 - Stormers 0, Chiefs 0
    Stormers   Chiefs
    0 LIVE SCORE 0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Jaco Peyper
    Touch judges: Rasta Rasivhenge & Quinton Immelman
    TMO: Johan Greeff

    Good morning and welcome to the fourth Super Rugby quarter-final as the Stormers welcome the Chiefs to Newlands. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1am (AEST).

    The Stormers finished the season topping their conference and were the third highest qualifying side as a result, to earn their playoff at home.

    They finished the season with an overall record of 10 wins and 5 losses, only losing once at home against the competition topping Lions.

    The Chiefs have earned their spot in the finals by being the second highest wild card qualifier, finishing third overall within the New Zealand conference with a 12 win, two loss and one draw record.

    Both sides bring winning form to the table from their last round matches, the Chiefs with a 28-10 win over fellow finalists the Brumbies at home in Hamilton last weekend while the Stormers earned an away win over arch rivals the Bulls in Pretoria in a high-scoring encounter, 41 points to 33.

    Plenty of talk this week has revolved around this time last year where these two opponents met in the corresponding fixture to see a resounding victory to the Chiefs side in Capetown. The Stormers though, have shown they have learnt from that match, defeating the Chiefs during round robin in a thrilling encounter earlier this season.

    Both sides will be walking into this match with eyes wide open. In terms of motivation, I can only imagine the Stormers will be hell bent on righting the ledger now its knock out time.

    Prediction
    I suspect this game will be keenly contested, but the sharper attacking instincts of the Chiefs along with the greater experience within the halves will get the New Zealand side home this morning.

    Chiefs by 6.

    Join us live on The Roar as we cover all the action from 1am (AEST) and feel free to join in the comments below as the action unfolds.

    A Rotundity and happy ex hooker who just loves Rugby really, oh and my kids and Kendra of course who lets me watch as much Rugby as I want, mostly. Follow Digby Ross on Twitter @Diggercane.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.