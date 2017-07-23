Tigers recover for big AFL win over Giants

Richmond are back in the AFL top four, recovering from an awful start for a comfortable win over GWS in sodden conditions at the MCG.

Led superbly by Dustin Martin, Alex Rance and Trent Cotchin, the Tigers kicked nine goals to three after quarter time on Sunday and won 9.10 (64) to 6.9 (45).

It puts Richmond fourth, while the Giants continue their mid-season slump.

In their last six games GWS have won only once, drawn twice and this is their third loss.

Adding to their woes, Toby Greene’s poor on-field discipline continued when he was booked in the first quarter for striking Rance.

It will be the fifth time this season that the match review panel looks at Greene.

He has been fined or suspended at least once in every season since his 2012 debut.

Teammate Dylan Shiel was also forced off in the last quarter with a right shoulder injury.

Richmond only managed two behinds in the first term and trailed by 20 points, with Callan Ward on fire as GWS dominated the clearances.

Rance marshalled Richmond’s defence superbly and they were able to restrict the damage.

But GWS did not kick a goal from the 22-minute mark of the first term until midway through the third.

In between, Richmond went on a six-goal run that gave them control and they led by a game-high 27 points at the last break.

Then there were echoes of round nine, when GWS kicked five goals to none against Richmond in the last quarter for a three-point win.

The Giants kicked the first two goals of the last term on Sunday and only trailed by 14 points with less than five minutes left.

But Jason Castagna snapped accurately on the run a minute later to seal the win.

The Giants have not won in Melbourne this season and they are now 1-11 at the MCG.