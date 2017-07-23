Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

Wooden spoon contenders the Wests Tigers host the dangerous and inform Parramatta Eels on Sunday, which is sure to have major ramifications on the NRL top eight after this weekend. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4pm (AEST).

The Tigers have struggled immensely this season, sitting second from bottom and looking like staying there come the end of the season.

Despite a win over Newcastle recently, the Tigers have struggled to pick up the two points that they desperately need and will enter this match with very little confidence and belief in themselves.

The Tigers while perhaps unlucky with injuries have been far below what’s expected of them this season.

Additionally, if the Tigers are to start pleasing the fans they need to overcome Parramatta, a side which is in red-hot form of late and who are serious contenders for finals football once September rolls around.

The Eels approach this game full of confidence, after a 16 point win over the competition leading and dominant Melbourne Storm last weekend.

Parramatta has won four of their past five games and are firm favourites against the Tigers who seem devoid of hope this season.

Prediction

The Tigers should give it a decent shake throughout the game, but the Eels with all the wind in their sails, should get home fairly convincingly at Homebush.

Parramatta by 16 points.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 4pm (AEST).