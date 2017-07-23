 

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

Samuel Ashton Roar Guru

By , Samuel Ashton is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

1 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Wests Tigers vs Eels

    NRL, 23 July, 2017
    ANZ Stadium
    0:00 - Wests Tigers 0, Eels 0
    Wests Tigers   Eels
    0 LIVE SCORE 0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Adam Gee
    Touch judges: Rohan Best & Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
    Video Referee:

    Wooden spoon contenders the Wests Tigers host the dangerous and inform Parramatta Eels on Sunday, which is sure to have major ramifications on the NRL top eight after this weekend. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4pm (AEST).

    The Tigers have struggled immensely this season, sitting second from bottom and looking like staying there come the end of the season.

    Despite a win over Newcastle recently, the Tigers have struggled to pick up the two points that they desperately need and will enter this match with very little confidence and belief in themselves.

    The Tigers while perhaps unlucky with injuries have been far below what’s expected of them this season.

    Additionally, if the Tigers are to start pleasing the fans they need to overcome Parramatta, a side which is in red-hot form of late and who are serious contenders for finals football once September rolls around.

    The Eels approach this game full of confidence, after a 16 point win over the competition leading and dominant Melbourne Storm last weekend.

    Parramatta has won four of their past five games and are firm favourites against the Tigers who seem devoid of hope this season.

    Prediction
    The Tigers should give it a decent shake throughout the game, but the Eels with all the wind in their sails, should get home fairly convincingly at Homebush.

    Parramatta by 16 points.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 4pm (AEST).

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.