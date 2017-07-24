2017 Tour de France: Stage 21 live race updates, blog

The Tour de France comes home to Paris and all things being equal, all the major jerseys have been decided. The question remains though, who will sprint to victory on the Champs-Élysées? Join The Roar for live coverage and updates of Stage 21 from 12:40am (AEST).
Stage 21 is the traditional parade type stage into Paris, only stretching over 103 kilometres and finishing with seven laps of possibly the most famous lap in cycling.
The Champs-Élysées, looping around the Eiffel Tower, has been home to the finish of the Tour de France since 1975 and there is no visible change to that in the coming years, with this being the 33rd year in a row of finishing with laps between the Place de la Concorde and the Place Charles de Gaulle.
This year, similar to last, the peloton will ride past the finish line seven times, with the eighth being the end of the stage. The loop is seven kilometres in total, with the peloton entering the circuit for the first time with 58 kilometres to go and doing half the circuit to the finish line for the first time.
After a long transfer from Marseille overnight, the stage itself starts to the south of Paris in Montgeron, where Chris Froome will enjoy a glass of champagne and the peloton will be out on their Sunday stroll.
Things will start to heat up as we get to the circuit itself. Breakaways will start kicking off the front and the sprinter’s teams will come to the front to control the race.
In saying that, generally the team of the yellow jersey – in this case, Team Sky – will stay out of danger and complete at least the first lap on the very front of the peloton unchallenged.
While the sprinters’ stocks have been reduced throughout this year’s race, with Marcel Kittel gone there is genuine intrigue over who is going to rise up and take this final stage.
Not being the purest sprinter in the peloton, Michael Matthews will be out to prove a point in green, but the undoubted favourites for the day’s racing are Andre Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni.
Respectively, their Lotto-Soudal and Cofidis teams will be desperate to deliver them their first stage win of what has been a lean tour. Doing it in Paris almost makes up for not winning a stage for 20 days.
If you’re a sprinter, it’s quite literally The Ashes, the World Cup or the Olympics.
It’s the highest point you can go as a sprinter to win on the Champs-Élysées. Sonny Colbrelli is the other fast man to watch.
Prediction
It’s been a long time since Andre Greipel failed to record a stage win at the Tour de France. Despite his form, the German will find a way to win in Paris ahead of Bouhanni and Matthews.
1:14am
1:14am
Froome currently surrounded by about 7 or 8 press motorbike as he slows up to ride alongside the team car.
1:11am
1:11am
Yep, there’s the glass of champagne. The story of course for Cadel Evans back in 2011 almost ended in disaster when he just about crashed during the champagne time. Almost.
Anyway, let’s hope Chris stays upright as he rides along with his team, who also all have champagne classes. 9 blokes in a line with a glass of champagne riding with one hand – seems safe!
Of course, Michael Matthews also back there with one.
1:09am
1:09am
Froome off the back of the peloton now, giving a nod and thumbs up to the camera. You’d have to assume he is on the way back to the team car for a glass of champagne.
1:06am
1:06am
1:04am
1:04am
About 95km to go now.
1:04am
1:04am
The oldest rider of the race, Haimar Zubeldia who is 40 years of age at the front of the peloton now. The Trek rider, who first started in 1998 with the old Euskadi Euskadel squad (you know the one – bright orange, Spanish) will retire on the 29th of August.
1:02am
1:02am
Of course, there was the enthralling Stage 7 that also ended up in one of the closest photo finishes you are ever going to see. Watching it, I thought it was a dead heat. It seemed impossible to split Edvald Boasson Hagen and Marcel Kittel, with the former originally being told he had won, before the result was reversed by something like 0.007 of a second.
Insane it was.
1:00am
1:00am
Well, there’s been some interesting moments throughout the Tour which have created quite a stir, but none more so than the explosion of Peter Sagan from the race after that nasty crash with Mark Cavendish. It was an extraordinary from the race jury, and in hindsight probably the wrong call, with Cavendish getting elbowed trying to shoot up a gap along the fence during the hectic bunch sprint that, simply put, wasn’t there.
It knocked Cavendish out of the race and with Sagan thrown out, two of the big sprinters were gone. It’s been a lean tour for the sprinters in truth – Marcel Kittel and Arnaud Demare the only two stage winners, and they are both out of the race as well.
Andre Greipel is stil there, searching for a stage win today.
12:57am
12:57am
100km to go as the procession continues. This is going to continue for about 40 or so kilometres. Froome getting a handshake from one of the FDJ riders as Matthews and Yates have a yarn off the front now.
12:57am
12:57am
This is part of his statement, anyhow.