AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 18

Much like Toby Greene or Gillon McLachlan, rankings-master Adrian Polykandrites is going on a mid-season holiday, so this week’s edition is a joint effort. The rankings are Adrian’s, the words belong to Josh Elliott.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 6

Another consistent performance and comfortable win shows there’s no one better going around than them at the moment.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 1

Finally got the monkey off their back with a first-ever win against an old friend, and went a long way to locking up the minor premiership.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 2

They’ve probably missed their chance to finish on top of the table, but would still be leading the race for a home qualifying final.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 3

Were consistently at the top of these standings for a while – it’s been quite a fall, and there could be more yet to come.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 4

Their biggest scalp of the year so far will give them some serious confidence and puts them in the box seat for a top-four spot.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 7

Injured midfield stars came back ahead of schedule and their reintegration into the team was seamless, leading to one of their best performances of the year.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 5

Can mash a bad team when they need to, but almost always falling short against the better sides of the competition. No guarantee of making it past the first week of finals.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 8

Plenty of winnable games between here and September.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 9

Should never lose a game where Josh J Kennedy kicks six goals. Unacceptable.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 10

Liam Picken and Bailey Dale is an interesting place to find a combined nine goals from. Smashing a no-Ablett Gold Coast is little to write home about.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 11

Still some distance off being able to play with the big boys.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 12

Look dangerous against any side in the competition right now. This week’s match against Sydney will be a cracker.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 13

Have shown some real steel in the clutch moments in the past fortnight, and to get it done without Pendlebury this week was quite a feat. Is it enough to save Buckley?



Last week: 13

Ladder: 14

Would be the leading contenders for the spoon right now if it wasn’t for four wins by less than a goal.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

Ben Brown, a mature-age third-round draft pick from the VFL in a 17th-placed side, is equal-second in the Coleman.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 16

Have developed a reputation for playing reliable footy, but massively let themselves down on that front in the first half.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 15

Bordering on total irrelevancy when they don’t have Ablett available, which if the rumours are true doesn’t bode well for 2018 and beyond.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

Still at the bottom of the pole, but maybe not for much longer.