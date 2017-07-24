 

AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 18

    Much like Toby Greene or Gillon McLachlan, rankings-master Adrian Polykandrites is going on a mid-season holiday, so this week’s edition is a joint effort. The rankings are Adrian’s, the words belong to Josh Elliott.

    1.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 6

    Another consistent performance and comfortable win shows there’s no one better going around than them at the moment.

    2.Adelaide
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 1

    Finally got the monkey off their back with a first-ever win against an old friend, and went a long way to locking up the minor premiership.

    3.Geelong
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 2

    They’ve probably missed their chance to finish on top of the table, but would still be leading the race for a home qualifying final.

    4.GWS Giants
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 3

    Were consistently at the top of these standings for a while – it’s been quite a fall, and there could be more yet to come.

    5.Richmond
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 4

    Their biggest scalp of the year so far will give them some serious confidence and puts them in the box seat for a top-four spot.

    6.Melbourne
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 7

    Injured midfield stars came back ahead of schedule and their reintegration into the team was seamless, leading to one of their best performances of the year.

    7.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 5

    Can mash a bad team when they need to, but almost always falling short against the better sides of the competition. No guarantee of making it past the first week of finals.

    8.Essendon
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 8

    Plenty of winnable games between here and September.

    9.West Coast
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 9

    Should never lose a game where Josh J Kennedy kicks six goals. Unacceptable.

    10.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 10

    Liam Picken and Bailey Dale is an interesting place to find a combined nine goals from. Smashing a no-Ablett Gold Coast is little to write home about.

    11.St Kilda
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 11

    Still some distance off being able to play with the big boys.

    12.Hawthorn
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 12

    Look dangerous against any side in the competition right now. This week’s match against Sydney will be a cracker.

    13.Collingwood
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 13

    Have shown some real steel in the clutch moments in the past fortnight, and to get it done without Pendlebury this week was quite a feat. Is it enough to save Buckley?

    14.Fremantle
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 14

    Would be the leading contenders for the spoon right now if it wasn’t for four wins by less than a goal.

    15.North Melbourne
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 17

    Ben Brown, a mature-age third-round draft pick from the VFL in a 17th-placed side, is equal-second in the Coleman.

    16.Carlton
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 16

    Have developed a reputation for playing reliable footy, but massively let themselves down on that front in the first half.

    17.Gold Coast
    Last week: 17
    Ladder: 15

    Bordering on total irrelevancy when they don’t have Ablett available, which if the rumours are true doesn’t bode well for 2018 and beyond.

    18.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 18

    Still at the bottom of the pole, but maybe not for much longer.

