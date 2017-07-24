AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 18

Much like Toby Greene or Gillon McLachlan, rankings-master Adrian Polykandrites is going on a mid-season holiday, so this week’s edition is a joint effort. The rankings are Adrian’s, the words belong to Josh Elliott.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 6
Another consistent performance and comfortable win shows there’s no one better going around than them at the moment.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 1
Finally got the monkey off their back with a first-ever win against an old friend, and went a long way to locking up the minor premiership.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 2
They’ve probably missed their chance to finish on top of the table, but would still be leading the race for a home qualifying final.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 3
Were consistently at the top of these standings for a while – it’s been quite a fall, and there could be more yet to come.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 4
Their biggest scalp of the year so far will give them some serious confidence and puts them in the box seat for a top-four spot.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 7
Injured midfield stars came back ahead of schedule and their reintegration into the team was seamless, leading to one of their best performances of the year.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 5
Can mash a bad team when they need to, but almost always falling short against the better sides of the competition. No guarantee of making it past the first week of finals.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 8
Plenty of winnable games between here and September.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 9
Should never lose a game where Josh J Kennedy kicks six goals. Unacceptable.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 10
Liam Picken and Bailey Dale is an interesting place to find a combined nine goals from. Smashing a no-Ablett Gold Coast is little to write home about.
Last week: 10
Ladder: 11
Still some distance off being able to play with the big boys.
Last week: 12
Ladder: 12
Look dangerous against any side in the competition right now. This week’s match against Sydney will be a cracker.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 13
Have shown some real steel in the clutch moments in the past fortnight, and to get it done without Pendlebury this week was quite a feat. Is it enough to save Buckley?
Last week: 13
Ladder: 14
Would be the leading contenders for the spoon right now if it wasn’t for four wins by less than a goal.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 17
Ben Brown, a mature-age third-round draft pick from the VFL in a 17th-placed side, is equal-second in the Coleman.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 16
Have developed a reputation for playing reliable footy, but massively let themselves down on that front in the first half.
Last week: 17
Ladder: 15
Bordering on total irrelevancy when they don’t have Ablett available, which if the rumours are true doesn’t bode well for 2018 and beyond.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 18
Still at the bottom of the pole, but maybe not for much longer.
July 24th 2017 @ 9:33am
Fairsuckofthesav said | July 24th 2017 @ 9:33am | ! Report
If you beat the second team on the ladder for the first time in years and sit top with breathing space you deserve to be ranked no 1
July 24th 2017 @ 9:57am
Matto said | July 24th 2017 @ 9:57am | ! Report
I think 1-2 is very close and could be either way. Swans have been hot for longer.
Nice we’ll get a all non-vic VFL grand final.
July 24th 2017 @ 10:00am
Mango Jack said | July 24th 2017 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Not just the latest win, because that’s not what this ranking is about, but with 4 wins in a row, including the scalps of Geelong, Bulldogs and an improving Melbourne, they probably deserve top spot. I guess Sydney just haven’t done anything wrong to deserve losing it.
July 24th 2017 @ 10:19am
sammy said | July 24th 2017 @ 10:19am | ! Report
here here…Sydney beat an average St Kilda team and the crows beat their nemesis and dominated..the order is the wrong way around at the top
July 24th 2017 @ 9:37am
big four sticks said | July 24th 2017 @ 9:37am | ! Report
Yesterday the football world saw that Richmond are the true premiership team. GWS were found wanting against the hardened Tigers. Good teams win in the wet while front runners wilt. The mighty Tigers play as a team while GWS play like a bunch of selfish individuals. All for one and one for all at Richmond. Now they really know we are coming.
July 24th 2017 @ 9:43am
Jolza said | July 24th 2017 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Very true. So maybe the team that won by 100 in torrential rain earlier in the year are true premiership favourites.
July 24th 2017 @ 9:42am
The Ghost said | July 24th 2017 @ 9:42am | ! Report
A great round of football as Richmond won while Geelong, Carlton, and North all lost. The champion team beat the team of champions. Richmond will not lose another game in 2017.
July 24th 2017 @ 9:46am
Wayne said | July 24th 2017 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Sydney beat team everyone expects them to beat at home. Top of the rankings!
July 24th 2017 @ 9:56am
Jimmy said | July 24th 2017 @ 9:56am | ! Report
I’m not sure if you understand how the rankings work. There is a formula based on a number of criteria that determines the ranking of a team. Different people use different methods to analyse the season and provide an indication of the true ladder. I’d say that one of the criteria is form (performance over a number of weeks) and that is why Sydney is one on the list, not for simply beating St Kilda.
If you want to create you own power rankings that analyse teams based on different criteria you are welcome to do so.
July 24th 2017 @ 10:15am
Winston said | July 24th 2017 @ 10:15am | ! Report
I would swap GWS and Richmond. GWS has been ordinary for the last month if not longer. Richmond, apart from that St Kilda aberration, has been playing very well. They’re also now winning the close ones for a change!
Pretty much agree with the top 3. Swans has been playing superbly last 10 rounds. Adelaide and Geelong are pretty much even given this weekend’s result is simply a reversal of the game earlier at Simmonds, which suggests both teams could win on their day and given the home ground advantage.
But I don’t understand the comment about Essendon which talks about them having winnable games to come. I thought the power rankings is simply about where are they right now? On that note I would even directly swap West Coast with Hawthorn.
July 24th 2017 @ 10:17am
Sal said | July 24th 2017 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Adelaide and Geelong have had great seasons and worthy top 2 teams…… But come finals the Sydney Swans are going to make Swiss cheese out of the rest of the competition! I think they will make top 4 and win the qualifying final in hostile territory, I pity the team that draws them.
July 24th 2017 @ 10:22am
Jolza said | July 24th 2017 @ 10:22am | ! Report
First I think Sydney need to play both of those top two teams to see how they compare. We know Adelaide and Geelong are both capable of beating each other based on the two games they’ve played this year, but neither have played Sydney yet.