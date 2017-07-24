 

Collingwood chief executive to resign: reports

By ,

Tagged:
 ,

6 Have your say

    Collingwood chief executive Gary Pert has reportedly resigned from his post at the AFL club.

    Channel Seven reports the one-time All-Australian-turned-administrator is leaving as part of a wide-ranging review into the powerhouse club’s underperformance.

    It remains to be seen whether out-of-contract coach Nathan Buckley will be retained next season after leading his side to seven wins in 17 games so far in 2017.

    © AAP 2017

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.