Collingwood chief executive to resign: reports

Collingwood chief executive Gary Pert has reportedly resigned from his post at the AFL club.
Channel Seven reports the one-time All-Australian-turned-administrator is leaving as part of a wide-ranging review into the powerhouse club’s underperformance.
It remains to be seen whether out-of-contract coach Nathan Buckley will be retained next season after leading his side to seven wins in 17 games so far in 2017.
July 24th 2017 @ 12:20pm
Peter the Scribe said | July 24th 2017 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
well I think the Age had the story first so would wait for that to be confirmed with their standards of late. Still, it may be Pert is sacrificing himself as the fall guy so Bucks can continue developing the group in 2018. If so, all credit to him as the players want Bucks and he is developing this young group whatever you Bucks haters like to rabble on about.
July 24th 2017 @ 1:04pm
Birdman said | July 24th 2017 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Nah I reckon Pert has been made to fall on his sword so he doesn’t have to face the media scrutiny for his 2014 comments on winning flags within 3 years.
The narrative to re-sign Buck is being writ L-A-R-G-E.
July 24th 2017 @ 12:26pm
Chris said | July 24th 2017 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
I have another slant. Eddie wants Nathan Buckley and Gary Pert has resigned because he may have felt his Fitzroy playing partner may have been a better choice. I am referring to certain Paul Roos!
July 24th 2017 @ 1:00pm
Peter the Scribe said | July 24th 2017 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
So be it if he has…I personally don’t want Roos….big mouth, critical of everyone it seems and really he got off lightly at Melbourne just like Bolton is getting off at Carlton…when you take on a bottom team and play kids, everyone thins you’re a genius. I don’t buy it. Roos was a good coach for the Swans but that was 10 years ago now and he wants the big pay but hasn’t the drive.
July 24th 2017 @ 1:08pm
Kane said | July 24th 2017 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
And just what has Buckley achieved as Collingwood coach? Bolton has taken Carlton further in 18 months with the development of their kids than what Buckley has in 6 years.
July 24th 2017 @ 1:23pm
DingoGray said | July 24th 2017 @ 1:23pm | ! Report
While Bolton has clearly improved Carlton since he’s started, I don’t see as much improvement in the last 12 months that he seems to be getting credit for.
Aren’t they around the same amount of wins they had last year? They’ve clearly improved defending mechanisms as they’ve reduced the blows out, but then concede 70 odds points in a half to the side who are last with the worst percentage by at least 10-12%.
As for Buckley, he’s had what 6 years? And each year they’ve got worse. Of course he’s like by Collingwood players. He has a GOD like image there, of course they are going to love him.
But I’d be interested to see who thinks they’ve developed significantly under his watch.
July 24th 2017 @ 1:26pm
Chris said | July 24th 2017 @ 1:26pm | ! Report
The reality of the situation is that Bolton and Buckley will probably face off in finals some time soon and the real mettle of the chief will be measured then. These guys are bound to end up opponents at the business end of the season in the next two to three years.