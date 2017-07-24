Hamstrung Hurrell may miss month of NRL

Gold Coast centre Konrad Hurrell could miss as many as four games after a hamstring strain stopped him in his tracks against Penrith on Saturday.

Due for scans on Tuesday, the Tongan international is gutted at the prospect of missing the Titans’ arduous battle to qualify for the NRL finals.

His presence on the right edge had helped the Titans claw back into finals contention, although Saturday’s loss means they now must win all six remaining games to be any chance.

Hurrell limped towards the Titans’ training paddock on Monday with strapping on his right leg and tried to remain upbeat despite the setback.

The former Warrior will miss Sunday’s game at CBus Super Stadium against Wests Tigers and almost certainly the following round against Brisbane.

“Hopefully at worst it’s three or four weeks,” Hurrell said.

“Obviously I wanted to be a part of the team fighting for a spot in the finals, but that’s what’s happened.”

NSW centre Jarryd Hayne, who played fullback for the Titans on the weekend, is the logical replacement if Hurrell is ruled out.

“Fingers crossed it’s not as bad as it looked,” Titans captain Ryan James said of Hurrell’s injury.

“Hopefully he’s back for the last couple of games … we’ve got some guys we can shuffle around to replace him, but we’ll know more later in the week.”