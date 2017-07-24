Hayne not fazed by Blues backlash

Jarryd Hayne is refusing to speculate on his State of Origin future as the fallout of NSW’s series loss continues.

The Gold Coast fullback has opted to ignore the ongoing criticism following another deflating series defeat, but rejected claims the Blues have a culture problem and said it would be a huge loss if coach Laurie Daley wasn’t reappointed.

Leading at halftime in game two after convincingly winning the opening Origin clash, the Blues wilted to their 11th series loss in 12 years.

The fallout includes an external review into the team’s campaign, which brought a chorus of criticism headed by former NSW coach Phil Gould, who last week attacked the Blues’ leadership and culture.

“I don’t really read much into it; you’ve got to get used to it or they’ll eat you up,” Hayne said.

“I don’t take too many people’s opinions from a media perspective. If people are getting paid to do interviews you can’t really listen to their comments because their job is to create noise and entertain people.

“If someone privately had a word to me (that’s different), but as far as that goes I don’t really listen.”

Content with how the Blues prepared, Hayne admitted it had been a sleepless week following the loss but he’s not ready to ponder his Origin future.

Hayne is preparing for the Titans’ all-important clash against Wests Tigers at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday, with Gold Coast desperate to win all six remaining games to stay in finals contention.

“I’m not sure why we’re talking about Origin, to be honest … I’m worried about a charge for the finals with the Titans, that’s where my head’s at,” he said.

Also on the radar is the World Cup at the end of the year, Hayne believing he’ll be pulling on the Fiji jersey because he won’t be selected for red-hot favourites Australia.

“It’s been great to play both for Australia and Fiji,” he said.

“It’s obviously up to the coach, but I’m probably looking at Fiji at the moment given the amount of talent Australia’s got.”