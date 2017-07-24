Kyrie Irving to become the next great New York Knick

As news broke of Kyrie Irving’s desire to leave Cleveland and become the focal point of a side, it sent 29 teams into a spin on how they could possibly acquire the All Star guard.

Since then, it has been revealed the Irving has four desirable destinations, being the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

It is true that Cleveland could both choose a different destination for Irving, or could even refuse the offer and keep Irving around for a further two years (Irving’s third year is a player option in this current deal).

In this instance, it is likely however that Cleveland will listen to Irving’s requests and send him to a team of his desire. Of those four teams, there is only only that fully suits the current situation.

That is, a place for Irving to become the centrepiece, while also being able to provide the required trade pieces. That team, is the New York Knicks.

The Knicks offer Irving a place where he can be the undoubted number one on the floor. While it’s true, that Kristaps Porzingis currently projects to be the Knicks’ best player in the future, he is not quite there yet. In 2016-17, Porzingis posted 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Good numbers yes, but when compared to Irving who posted 25.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, it doesn’t compare. Irving also has play off and finals experience and has shown with, what some people have dubbed ‘the shot’ has that clutch factor all 30 teams in the Association desire.

The Knicks can also offer Cleveland the very best deal for Irving. As Irving has two years left on his deal, is in the prime of his career and at this stage in his career, appears to be a good “locker room guy”, there is no reason to suggest Cleveland will accept cents on the dollar.

They’re going to want to maximise the return they get on their former number one overall pick and who can blame them?

New York can offer Cleveland a deal involving Carmelo Anthony, their recently drafted rookie Frank Ntilikina and perhaps a future first on top. This may seem like a lot to the naked eye, but consider this.

Irving is one of the best point guards in the league who has recently won All Star and All NBA selections, while also having won a title.

Meanwhile, Anthony has not been relevant in the league for years and Ntilikina, although talented, is an unknown commodity in this league. This is the kind of deal that gets trades for superstars like this across the line.

New York should know, they gave up the kitchen sink (and more) back in 2011 to pry Anthony away from the Denver Nuggets.

Compare that to what the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs can offer. The Heat probably pose the biggest risk to the Knicks. They can offer future draft picks and fellow former All NBA point guard Goran Dragic.

If not for the Knicks offer, this would clearly be the best possible chance for Cleveland to accrue what they’re about to lose in Irving.

If this was six months into the future, the Timberwolves could chime in with a great offer of their own in trading Irving for former Cavalier Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague.

However as Teague has just signed for Minnesota in free agency, they are unable to trade him at this stage. Lastly, the Spurs can only realistically offer LaMarcus Aldridge and role players which in this instance, is unlikely to get the deal across the line.

As for what Irving can offer New York, well that’s simple. Kyrie Irving is one of the greatest scorers in the league at this time.

At this stage, he has career averages of 21.6 points and 5.5 assists with 1.3 steals per game. He has proved time and again that he can make the big plays, both in the regular and post season.

He’s a good locker room guy and gels well with others. This is the perfect combination for what the Knicks need.

They need someone to pair with Porzingis to take them back to the glory they’ve been deprived in the past few decades. Not since Patrick Ewing’s Knicks in the 90’s, have the knick been consistently relevant in this league.

It’s time for the New York Knicks to reclaim their dominance in this league and Kyrie Irving is the man to help them do this.