Toby Greene set for more match review panel pain

Another undisciplined act from Toby Greene is again set to cost Greater Western Sydney when the AFL match review panel meets.

The Giants forward is certain to come under scrutiny from the MRP on Monday after being reported for striking Richmond’s Alex Rance during Sunday’s clash at the MCG.

Rance had given away a free kick for a bump on Steve Johnson but the decision late in the first quarter was reversed when Greene struck Rance, and the Tigers went on to kick the next six goals.

It was a major blow for the third-placed Giants, who have only managed one win from their past six games.

Greene’s latest brain fade follows him receiving a two-game suspension for striking Western Bulldogs opponent Caleb Daniel earlier in the year, as well as separate fines for misconduct and striking.

The 23-year-old has been suspended or fined at least once each season since he started with the Giants in 2012.

His bad record carries a one-game loading to any further sanctions handed down this season, meaning he is likely to be slapped with a two-game suspension.

“I’m disappointed that Toby’s played his part in that,” Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

“I will back him to the hilt every day of the week (but) we have to have a chat again Monday, Tuesday about it, because it’s flattening and clearly it can break momentum.”

Western Bulldogs forward Jack Redpath will also face scrutiny after appearing to make high contact on Gold Coast’s Tom Lynch with a jumper punch in Saturday’s game in Cairns.

St Kilda’s Koby Stevens faces a nervous wait after catching Sydney’s Luke Parker with a swinging arm to the face while spoiling during Saturday night’s game at the SCG.

Swans young gun Isaac Heeney could also face a sanction for a lifting tackle on St Kilda’s Jarryn Geary.