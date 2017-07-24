What will Chelsea’s line-up look like next season?

Chelsea have endured a rollercoaster transfer period this summer, from losing out on Romelu Lukaku to finally ending up with Alvaro Morata.

Thus far Chelsea have essentially signed their primary targets to bolster every aspect of the team. Willy Caballero was snapped up for free to substitute the departing Asmir Begovic. Tiemoué Bakayoko was lured in for £40 million ($66 million) to pair up with N’Golo Kante in defensive midfield, with Cesc Fabregas as the second choice.

Nemanja Matic’s departure is imminent and Manchester United is confident of getting his services for £50 million ($82 million) after missing out on Eric Dier. Diego Costa’s release clause remains at a firm £44 million ($72 million) and could potentially be signed to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer market.

It is rumoured Chelsea would miss out on Benjamin Mendy from Monaco and Danilo from Real Madrid, both of whom would be victims of Manchester City’s late spending spree.

However, as Antonio has indicated, one more player would be soon joining the squad in China, and that might as well be Antonio Candreva from Inter Milan. Candreva has previously worked with Conte for the Italian National team.

So here is the potential first-team line-up for Chelsea next season.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea’s number one at goal. He has twice been a part of Chelsea’s title-winning run in the last three years.

Defenders: David Luiz (sweeper), Gary Cahill (LB) and Antonio Rudiger (RB)

The only surprise would be Antonio Rudiger at right-back in place of Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta.

Midfielders: Marcos Alonso (LWB), N’Golo Kante (defensive midfield), Tiemoué Bakayoko (defensive midfield) and Cesar Azpilicueta (RWB)

Cesar Azpilicueta is taking over from Victor Moses here.

Attackers: Willian, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata

Willian to play until Pedro returns from injury.

Formation

Chelsea may play in a variance of their general 3-4-3 set-up, perhaps in a 3-2-2-2-1 formation.

Coach: Antonio Conte