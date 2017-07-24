Women’s Interstate Challenge set to become Origin 2 curtain-raiser next year

The NRL is set to capitalise on the growing interest in the women’s game, by considering playing next year’s Interstate Challenge as a curtain-raiser for State of Origin II in Sydney.

About 8,000 people turned out to see NSW retain the Nellie Doherty Cup on Sunday, while the match was also televised live.

And it’s now understood talks are underway for the match to be played in a double-header with the men’s feature for the first time next year, as part of the stand-alone Sunday event in Sydney.

The move has the support of both states, as they desperately try to grow the game.

“It’s only going to go from strength to strength,” Queensland captain Karina Brown said.

“I’d love to see it as a curtain-raiser next year before the Origin, that’d be pretty special.

“I’ve heard it’s on the cards.”

The move also has the support of Jillaroos fullback Sam Bremner, who set up a try in the Blues’ 22-6 win – coincidentally the same score by which Queensland’s men clinched their series against NSW last month.

“I’m only 25 and I’m one of the oldest in the team so that’s just the most exciting part because we do have a long way to go,” Bremner said.

“It would be awesome to campaign with the boys.

“As you can see, the crowd came out and supported us (on Sunday) and that was just a curtain-raiser to an NRL game.”