AFL season over for Freo’s Walters

Fremantle veteran Michael Walters will miss the rest of the AFL season despite not needing surgery on his injured knee.

Walters damaged the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last week’s 52-point loss to Hawthorn.

It’s the same injury he suffered in 2013.

Scans showed a minor tear of the PCL, ruling Walters out for six to eight weeks.

The injury is set to rob Walters of two accolades – All-Australian selection, and Fremantle’s best and fairest award.

Walters had been a revelation since moving into the midfield in round seven.

His finest outing came in the round 15 loss to St Kilda, when he tallied 32 disposals and booted six goals.

Walters said the injury setback would make him even hungrier to perform well next year.

“Nothing’s going to stop me from being motivated now, albeit I’m going to be out for the next five games,” Walters said.

“But as a leader I still want to be there for the younger boys and the other leaders.

“There’s no doubt that in the meetings I’m going to be the same old me and vocal. Even around the corridors, I’ll still be having those discussions with the younger boys and younger forwards.

“It will allow me to get fit over the off-season and make sure I’m back for day one of the pre-season.

“Hopefully, I’ll come back fitter and stronger than ever.”

Fremantle take on GWS at Spotless Stadium on Saturday.