Ban AFL in schools: A no-brainer!

“Mum… Dad… can I please play a game where I’m most likely to suffer from head injuries? Please?”
So, what is your answer to this… yes or no?
Well in Australia, this answer seems more often than not to be “Yes mate, you bet, knock yourself out!”
I’ve written this extreme scenario in an attempt to remove emotion from the question, to present it only in the light of a cold, hard fact, because that is exactly what the cold, hard factual evidence an Australian Government agency has discovered… and I’m not talking about the ‘facts’ commonly espoused by the likes of Donald Trump and Malcolm Roberts.
An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare publication, “Australian sports injury hospitalisations 2011–12”, analyses and catalogs the nature and extent of injuries suffered from playing specific sports across Australia.
Of note in this work is that AFL is one of just two sports where “the most common body region injured” is the head.
The one other sport is cycling. This is caused by “transport accidents”, however for AFL it is caused by “contact with person”.
As such, the most common injury type in the game is a head injury via contact with another person – not so much an extreme accident but arguably an unfortunate but not unexpected injury via normal play.
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the leading cause of disability and death in children and adolescents in the US according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the symptoms of a brain injury in children are similar to the symptoms experienced by adults, the functional impact can be very different. Children are not little adults. The brain of a child is continuing to develop.
The assumption used to be a child with a brain injury would recover better than an adult because there was more ‘plasticity’ in a younger brain.
More recent research has shown that this is not the case. A brain injury actually has a more devastating impact on a child than an injury of the same severity has on a mature adult.
The cognitive impairments of children may not be immediately obvious after the injury but may become apparent as the child gets older and faces increased cognitive and social expectations for new learning and more complex, socially appropriate behavior.
These delayed effects can create lifetime challenges for living and learning for children, their families, schools and communities. Some children may have lifelong physical challenges.
I am a sports-nut who has loved playing a number of contact sports. I too am sure that there are modified rules in the playing of AFL for juniors to reduce the expectation of contact and so probability of head injuries.
I do though wonder that given the prevalence of head-injuries in the game, whether exposing children to AFL at a time their bodies and brains are still in formative years and susceptible to damage is the ideal option. At best, it could direct them in later years into a game whose most common form of injury, is to the head.
So the question you must ask yourself is, are you willing to risk telling your child, “You bet mate, knock yourself out!”
Johnno said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Wow – why isn’t this discussed widely in the media?!? The most prevalent form of injury… is to the head?!? Why at least isn’t headgear mandatory??
There’s no way i’ll be letting my kids play that game. No matter how unlikely a head injury is, overall, to occur – there’s just too much at stake for the poor things – and the consequences if it happened…
I still can’t believe that it’s not widely debated, given that head-injuries are the most common form of injury in the game! Thanks for the article.
Cat said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Because it isn’t (read the article that was cited by the author) and headgear doesn’t prevent concussion
Wayne said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Playing footy in the street, with the standard “CAR” halting play was the norm.
Sure there were ovals we could play, but Winter was footy on the Street. Summer was Cricket on the Street. Never learned how to do a Cover Drive, because the “auto out” rose bushes were there 🙂
pauli said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:57am | ! Report
It’s all good. You clearly don’t need to grow up playing the game to get a pro contract.
Paul D said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Bit superficial for such a wide ranging discussion topic.
Rugby (unspecified) had 348 cases of head fractures in 2011-12, AFL had 326 cases. 1411 fractures total for rugby (unspecified), 1581 for AFL. AFL had more wrist & hand fractures, as well as knee & lower leg fractures.
If you delve into that article you’ve cited AFL has a slight chance of more fractures/injuries than league, but we are talking a participation rate of 1319 per 100,000 people injured in AFL, and 1291 per 100,000 in rugby – honestly, you’re more likely to get cleaned up being driven to sport.
Not even sure why you’ve bothered to write this article, as it lacks any sort of substance beyond some Helen Lovejoyesque ranting about think of the children combined with a healthy dose of chicken little.
Johnno said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:16am | ! Report
That’s quite a witty and articulate response, nice one. It does though ignore the point the author is highlighting and isn’t seemingly widely known – that the most common form of injury in the game is to the players head. It does to me seem a little, perhaps neglectful for a parent to ignore this fact? To let their child play a game where they are most likely to suffer head injuries?
DB said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:19am | ! Report
more so than boxing? give me a break
Johnno said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:38am | ! Report
But “Table 2.6: Key indicators for sports injury hospitalisations included in the report” on page 13 states that “Most common body region injured” in “combative sports” it’s to the “wrist and hand”.
Paul D said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:23am | ! Report
Not even true though, the article he has linked indicates that the most common injury by far is a fracture to the wrist/arm or to the knee/lower leg
Head fractures are a distant third, but you are slightly more likely to get a head fracture in league than AFL
Johnno said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:37am | ! Report
But “Table 2.6: Key indicators for sports injury hospitalisations included in the report” on page 13 states that “Most common body region injured” in AFL, is “Head”?
DB said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:18am | ! Report
We all know why
Tex Redmund – Favourite Sports: Cricket, Football, League,
Thanks for taking the “emotion” out of it.
DB said | July 25th 2017 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Do the editors even proofread this garbage? Fair enough an article highlight the dangers of a particular sport, but you haven’t even interpreted the data properly . Donald Trump indeed.
“So the question you must ask yourself is, are you willing to risk telling your child, “You bet mate, knock yourself out!”. Fair dinkum what a clown.