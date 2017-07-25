The Brumbies’ playoffs capitulation sums up their 2017 season

Regardless of your thoughts around the Super Rugby finals format, the Brumbies were part of it in 2017. But though they were practically friendless heading into their Qualifying Final with the Hurricanes on Friday night, and even with the score blowing out in the last fifteen minutes, they were far from disgraced in going down.
In going down as they did, however, to bring the curtain down on an otherwise completely forgettable year for Australia in Super Rugby, the Brumbies turned out a performance that perfectly exemplified their season.
They were always going to need to play their game of the season to get over the top of a Hurricanes side that had set new records for the number of Super Rugby records beaten in a year. Defence was always going to be the foundation of a Brumbies win, and it really was the only area in which the Brumbies were somewhat equal.
Heading in to the game, the Hurricanes had conceded just 30 tries for the season; two per game. The Brumbies conceding only 32 – 2.1 per game – placed them fourth overall for defensive records. Similarly, the Brumbies had conceded the fewest line breaks in the competition (while the Hurricanes coincidentally had made the most).
But in getting out to a narrow 16-15 lead, the Brumbies found themselves in the same position they’d been in for much of the season. They never really dominated teams in first halves in 2017, and equally, they rarely put teams away in the second half, either. Only eight times for the season did they score ten or more points in a second half, and only four times did they score more than 20.
So they really needed to get out to a sizable first-half lead, because their closing out of teams this year has been severely lacking.
Of their six wins this year, they only led in four games at halftime. In fact, Friday night was only the seventh time in 2017 they’d led at halftime at all. And of those seven occasions, their biggest halftime lead was the ten-point margin they had at the break before putting the Jaguares away 39-15 in Buenos Aires.
Five of their seven halftime leads were by less than a try, plus two other occasions where scores were tied.
Come the second half on Friday night, the Brumbies found themselves on the end of a Hurricanes’ dominance of territory pushing well up towards 90 per cent. I’d challenge anyone to maintain a one-point lead against any team, never mind the Hurricanes with that kind of field position.
The Brumbies actually managed fewer turnovers than the Hurricanes, but because they had only around 40 per cent of possession, the turnovers the Brumbies did concede had a much bigger impact.
And because they played practically all the second half in their own territory, these bigger-impact turnovers were happening exactly where you wouldn’t want to cough up the ball to the ‘Canes.
But faced with a Hurricanes side who had corrected their uncharacteristically wonky first half execution, the Brumbies were trying literally anything to get out of their own half. Points were well down the list of priorities at this time; when you spend large chunks of a game deep in your own half, just getting the hell out of there is the best and only thing you can do.
That’s why the Brumbies were guilty of over-kicking. ‘Why would you kick the ball away when you’ve only just won it back?’ was the common question asked as people walked through the Canberra Stadium exit gate. Simply put, because they needed the ball down the other end of the ground, by any means.
But in saying this, the over-kicking highlighted a common problem that’s not just isolated to the Brumbies, but to Australian rugby in general.
Forced into playing however they possibly could to get out of their own half, the Brumbies’ decision making under pressure wasn’t great, and neither was the execution of the skills required to put those decisions into action. Bad decision-making and skill execution is bad enough in isolation, but poor skills on top of dumb decisions are terminal.
And that will be Dan McKellar’s biggest test when he finally gets his hands on the Head Coach’s whistle. If the Brumbies are serious about improving, and I’m sure they are, then the skill improvement program will begin when everyone returns to get ready for the National Rugby Championship. It can’t wait until the 2018 pre-season.
That will also be a challenge for Rod Kafer and Mick Byrne, too, in their national development roles. Every Super Rugby coach in Australia can do with a refresher on how to build the national skill level off the field, and every player in the country needs to start raising the skill level on the field.
For the Brumbies, the return of Laurie Fisher can be significant, too. The Hurricanes lost only one ruck of 102 on Friday night, and like most Australian teams including the Wallabies, the Brumbies were certainly guilty of being passive at the ruck contest at times. Fisher will help instil – or re-instil – the importance of putting teams under pressure at the breakdown next season, and it would be a return of one of the hallmarks of the Brumbies from eras past. The return of one David Pocock will undoubtedly help here, too.
I had them as finishing fourth in the Australian conference in the pre-season, so on that front, being the Australian conference champions is a huge achievement for 2017. The players won’t be seeing it that way at the moment, but in time they’ll look back with a sense of pride on qualifying for playoffs that few people thought they’d be anywhere near.
But how they learn from their 2017 mistakes will determine how good a 2018 they can have.
July 25th 2017 @ 8:51am
Craig said | July 25th 2017 @ 8:51am | ! Report
I’d say they competed pretty well in the set piece as well as defence. Their kicking was diabolically bad.
July 25th 2017 @ 8:52am
Rhys Bosley said | July 25th 2017 @ 8:52am | ! Report
“Why would you kick the ball away when you’ve only just won it back?”
I have often wondered whether Australian rugby crowds ask that question more than those in other countries. There seem to be an awful lot of fans here who have a hard time getting their heads around the notion that the opposition can take the ball off you in a far wider range of circumstances than in League, making holding the ball at your own end risky. Perhaps the commentators need to explain that in a simple manner during games?
July 25th 2017 @ 8:56am
Fionn said | July 25th 2017 @ 8:56am | ! Report
Almost like the ball is constantly in contest, Rhys, rather than you having a guaranteed 6 tackles to take the ball down the field. Getting turned over in you 22 when you’re playing against the Bus, Barrett, Laumape, Perenara, Ardie Savea and Dane Coles isn’t a very nice though.
They did the right thing in trying to kick it. Unfortunately, their kicking was inaccurate and terrible. Right idea, poor execution.
July 25th 2017 @ 8:54am
Fionn said | July 25th 2017 @ 8:54am | ! Report
I don’t know if the issue is over-kicking, Brett, I think it was more the issue of aimless kicking. The kicked the same number of times as the Hurricanes. However, when the Hurricanes cleared it they got the ball to near halfway, the Brumbies rarely got it past the 22. I have no understanding why Lealiifano wasn’t clearing the ball more often in the second half.
I think we also cannot forget how unlucky they were. That falcon try was the most atrocious piece of bad luck I’ve seen in a long time. I hate that it is a try, but a try it is.
If that try hadn’t occurred and the Brumbies had taken the points just before half time rather than kicking for the corner then it could have been a 10 point lead, and then, who knows?
Anyway, good piece, Brett, and I agree with most of your sentiments. Congratulations to the Hurricanes, and best of luck this week in Johannesburg.
July 25th 2017 @ 9:09am
Machooka said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Yes Fionn… the old aimless kicking eh!?!
At times, most times, it like… quick, quick, kick the ball and ffs get us outta here. Just kick it… anywhere!
July 25th 2017 @ 9:00am
Charging Rhino said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:00am | ! Report
David Pocock – the best Australian rugby player by far.
July 25th 2017 @ 9:03am
Jigbon said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:03am | ! Report
There kicking and there’s kicking. Smart tactical kicking with an aim and intent rather than just kicking anywhere is Australian rugby’s lost world. Cheika expressed distaste the other night on box kicking and said he banned it at the tahs ( thankfully) but then said one of the most astounding thing to ever leave a coaches lips when he indicated he isn’t a kicker so doesn’t the put a lot of effort into that area and hasn’t focused his training on chasing kicks. (Paraphrased)
I was gob smacked by this comment. Every armchair coach / commentator over the last few years laments the lack of kicking nous and kick chase in our game yet the head coach doesn’t know a lot about it or understand its value. Huh!
Andrew johns is available get him on board to teach kicking and order your team to chase n compete fir kicked ball and coach sensible kicking tactics. FFS !
July 25th 2017 @ 9:03am
Machooka said | July 25th 2017 @ 9:03am | ! Report
Thanks Brett… necessary review of da Brums last game, and further an insight as to why Aussie SR is in such poor shape.
For mine, in general, it’s our inability to exit with any authority, coupled with our soft underbelly at the break-down whence competing for the ball. Both areas need immediate remedy… like quick call the doctor.
And then there’s our poor skills set when it comes to catching, passing and generally holding on to the ball. With-out these strings to our bow we are just sitting ducks for those teams who prey on these types of weaknesses.
Lots to done before next season… and pray we see some sort of steel for our Wallaby come the RC otherwise our winter of despair will continue. It’s already here. The only question is how long will it continue.
Just curious… if you had da Brums finishing fourth in the Aussie conference in the pre-season who where the three above them?