Cale Hooker’s loyalty pays off

With the introduction of free agency and collective bargaining agreements, players now have more flexibility and control over their futures.

They are more willing than ever to put contracts on hold and wait for the right offer. The individual approach could arguably be construed as a team distraction and disruption, but who could blame them.

At best, players’ careers extend into their mid-thirties. The uncertainty doesn’t end there because for their last few years it is generally a year by year proposition.

Most players over thirty receive twelve-month contracts and if they play well, still command a position in the team and their mind and body survives the brutal rigours of professional football, they keep their job for another year.

With that said, there is one player who has recently bucked the trend. In 2016, Cale Hooker dismissed the lure of money and family and returning home to Western Australia. Instead, he stayed loyal to the club that drafted him, but also nearly destroyed him.

Hooker was drafted by Essendon with pick 54 in the 2007 AFL National Draft. He debuted the following year and quickly became an important part of Essendon’s defence.

It was not all smooth sailing as the key defender battled some of the game’s elite forwards, including Lance Franklin, whose legendary goal against a powerless Hooker won Goal of the Year in 2010.

Hooker’s game developed and his intercept marking was the catalyst behind his 2014 All Australian selection. The following year Hooker went forward to fill a void and won the club’s best and fairest.

Then in 2016, Hooker’s career was put on hold. He, along with thirty-three other players, was suspended for twelve months following his part in the Essendon drug saga.

The key forward/defender was in his mid-twenties and out of contract. Clubs were circling at the prospect of acquiring his services as a free agent, and none more so than Fremantle.

Fremantle seemed the logical choice because Hooker was a local product, drafted from East Fremantle, and Fremantle had just come off a preliminary final in 2015.

The general consensus was that Hooker was going to return home to friends and family, play in a side that was on the precipice of success, secure a lucrative and long-term contract and leave Essendon, however, it didn’t happen.

Instead, Hooker chose loyalty over any other virtue and re-signed with the club for five more years. At the time Hooker said, “The reason I’m going back to Essendon isn’t out of anger or to prove anyone wrong, it’s just to help the club become great again.”

After Hooker committed to the club, so did superstars Dyson Heppell, Michael Hurley, and Jobe Watson. Who knows what would have happened had Hooker made a different decision.

Hooker’s decision was selfless, honourable and full of integrity. He had every right to leave Essendon, but he chose to stay. Twelve months on, Hooker’s decision has been vindicated and this round he plays his 150th match against the Western Bulldogs.

It is a vital match for both teams as the final’s equation becomes much more difficult for the loser. Hooker will have an important role in the forward line, working alongside Joe Daniher.

Hooker’s five-goal haul against North Melbourne means he and Daniher have kicked 79 goals between them this year. Their work also brings in small forwards, Orazio Fantasia and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti.

While Hooker’s contract and decision to remain a Bomber will be the furthest thing from his mind when he crosses the white line, karma might just be on his side.

A win against the Bulldogs could cement a top eight position for the Bombers, on Hooker’s milestone day.