Derrick Rose headed to Cleveland on one-year deal

Free agent Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers have reached an agreement on a one-year NBA contract.

The deal will be for the veteran minimum salary of $US2.1 million, with point guard Rose expected to sign the contract on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Rose met with new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and other officials on Monday, three days after meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A source close to Rose told Cleveland.com last week that the 2011 NBA MVP likes Cavaliers because of the opportunity to reach the NBA Finals next season.

Rose would be paired with LeBron James as a potential replacement for Kyrie Irving, who asked the Cavaliers to trade him during a recent meeting with team owner Dan Gilbert.

Rose, 28, averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 47 per cent shooting from the field in 64 games for the New York Knicks last season.

He was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, but the 2016-17 season ended in another injury as Rose hit free agency for the first time.

Rose had season-ending knee surgery in April but has recovered and expects only a short-term deal in free agency.