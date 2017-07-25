Wallabies put through gruelling training regime ahead of Bledisloe Cup

Michael Cheika’s punishing training schedule already seems to be producing the response he was hoping for from the players in his extended Wallabies squad.
They had their first full day together in Newcastle on Monday, after players spent three days last week in state-based camps.
Coach Cheika has made no secret that conditioning is a key plank of his preparation for the anticipated high intensity back-to-back Bledisloe Cup matches, which mark Australia’s start to their Rugby Championship campaign next month.
The players left their hotel around 9am on Monday and finally ended up back there around 11 hours later.
In the intervening hours they were put through a number of sessions, which included fitness and weights workouts and occasional food and rest breaks,
“There was a a few hard days (last week) and I’d say today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) are going to keep getting harder,” Wallabies’ lock Kane Douglas told AAP.
“But it’s good, it gets all the boys revved up and egging each other on to keep going harder.
“It’s good to go through those hard times together. That binds you together as a group.
“There was a fair bit of learning today with a few things, but it has probably been a long day, but none of the boys are really whingeing about it.”
That response would delight Cheika.
“I suppose, first you get angry then they get a bit rattled and they go through all those things, same as when we all played,” Cheika said.
“You go ‘what are we doing this for?’ And then you get used to it and you start to like it, because you know that it’s an important part of your preparation.
“If you want to be ready to play at the best level, that’s what you’ve got to do.
“You get a lot of respect for each other when you train hard and work hard with each other.
“You can see already the three or four days together in the different places (last week) and now together here, the way they work together, you start to feel the connections.
“In the tough matches, that’s what’s going to get you by, it’s the connection and the bond you’ve got as a team.”
July 25th 2017 @ 11:40am
Old Bugger said | July 25th 2017 @ 11:40am | ! Report
Cheika should not be wasting his time and efforts, to put his test players through gruelling training programmes, with a test match looming in 3weeks. The players should be at least, within 90%-95% of peak contact fitness and within 95-100% of aerobic fitness, going into an August test programme.
These next 3 weeks should be all about strategising their plays and firming their game tactics for each test because, it is very rare that different opponents, will have similar game plans hence, you need to be tactically prepared, to confront each challenge.
I sympathise with Cheika when he has to afford his precious time and effort, to increase and improve, the fitness levels of his chosen test squad but, while we won’t hear a word of it from Cheiks, I would suggest that he is absolutely livid of the fitness conditions of players, that he has selected knowing full well, that their SR performances this season, leave a lot to be desired.
If the WBs appear to run out of objectives and tactics in the upcoming RC series, it won’t be for a supposed lack of fitness. On the contrary, it will probably be because of the limited time that Cheiks and his charges, have had to prepare and commit to a strategic and tactical test programme, for the whole series.
July 25th 2017 @ 11:42am
Sage said | July 25th 2017 @ 11:42am | ! Report
This late in the rugby year, some tests behind them and the Super Comp all but over and the main priority for the coach is getting his team fit.
What to make of that. So when their skill levels let them down yet again, they will at least be fitter as they fumble. Or perhaps their skill levels letting them down at crucial times is due to lack of fitness.
With some of what’s come out of late and the look on Cheika’s face when conversation turned to tactical kicking and defensive alignments, I’m wondering about his future. I noted only a couple of months ago I thought he was currently the best man for the job – I take it back.
Perhaps Kafer can help heal some wounds and get McKenzie back somewhere near the table at least, as he says he wants to. Maybe that was part of his obscure job brief all along……
July 25th 2017 @ 11:53am
Marto said | July 25th 2017 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Gruelling ?? Rubbish.. Cheika was jogging with them ..Does that mean he is as fit as them ?..AAAAAAAAAARGH…I didn`t see any ballwork when I saw the training footage..All I saw was them running up hills…AAAAAAAAAAARGH..
Hill runs are Sooooooooooooooo 1980` training.. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARGH !!