Cam Smith has Lockyer’s record in sight

Cameron Smith’s stunning record as one of the game’s most durable players means the Melbourne champion remains on track to surpass Darren Lockyer as the most capped player in history.

Despite suffering a pectoral injury last round against Canberra, Smith has been named for his 350th match – level with Canterbury great Terry Lamb – when the Storm host Manly at AAMI Park in Sunday.

He could go past Lockyer’s record total of 355 in Melbourne’s final round match against Canberra and, having already signed for 2018 and with no signs of old age, could easily reach 400.

His teammates may joke about his accountant’s build and to crunch the numbers Smith has been available for 96.12 per cent of Storm games since 2003 when he became a regular first-grader.

The 34-year-old has only missed 34 Storm games since then and only 11 of those through injury – including the two he sat out this season when Storm coach Craig Bellamy decided to rest his players.

Smith missed three through suspension (including the 2008 grand final) and the rest through Origin rounds.

Long-time teammate Cooper Cronk said he was in awe of Smith’s numbers.

“To play in his position and to make the amount of tackles that he does, to play 350 games is amazing,” Cronk said.

“He keeps turning up, he keeps putting his body on the line, he’s durable, he’s consistent and he’s tough and he makes you a better player for having played with him.”

Cronk said Smith would shun the attention but the Storm would make sure his milestone was duly recognised.

“Three-fifty is a massive milestone and he’s contributed to rugby league in more ways than most people have and he’ll go down as one of the greatest players to lace up a boot,” he said.

“He won’t want to make it all about him but sometimes he needs to take front and centre because he deserves the accolades and the celebrations.”

Most capped players:

355: Darren Lockyer (Brisbane) 1995-2011

350: Terry Lamb (Western Suburbs, Canterbury-Bankstown) 1980-1996

349: Steve Menzies (Manly Sea Eagles, Northern Eagles) 1993-2008

349: Cameron Smith (Melbourne) 2002-

347: Corey Parker (Brisbane) 2001-2016