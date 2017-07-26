Chris Lynn in doubt for Big Bash after shoulder reconstruction

The Big Bash League could be without its brightest star this season, with Chris Lynn undergoing surgery on his left shoulder.

Lynn faces up to seven months on the sidelines after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction.

That is the worst-case scenario for the gun batsman. Brisbane Heat remain upbeat he could return to play some part in their BBL campaign.

The dates for the 2017-18 competition are yet to be finalised but they are expected to be broadly in line with the recent season, which ended on January 28.

Lynn has battled chronic shoulder injuries for the past three years but still managed to become a Twenty20 sensation, producing some incredible six-laden innings for the Heat.

The 27-year-old has won the past two BBL player-of-the-tournament awards, the most recent gong being particularly notable as he played only five games for the Heat because of international duty and a neck injury.

Lynn suffered his most-recent setback during the Indian Premier League. He was included in Australia’s Champions Trophy squad as medicos were initially upbeat the shoulder issue could be managed.

“Having seen someone like Johnathan Thurston go through something similar during the State of Origin series, I am confident that I’ve made the right call to have this fixed now,” Lynn said.

“I had been able to get through my shoulder problems with careful management before now but, long term, this is the best thing.

“There’s never an ideal time to be injured but I can re-set my goals now and focus on getting strong and healthy, and then getting back to doing what I love, which is playing the game.”

The right-hander was buoyed by surgeon Greg Hoy’s suggestion the operation was straightforward.

Lynn will be unable to further his ODI ambitions during Australia’s mooted October tour of India. He will also be unable to fulfil T20 gigs in the Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League.