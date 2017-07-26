Des Hasler fires back at Michael Ennis over calls to be sacked

Des Hasler has hit back at calls from former charge Michael Ennis for him to be sacked, claiming he has no idea of the inner workings of Canterbury.

Hasler on Tuesday night fronted the NRL club’s board as speculation mounts he is set to be axed as head coach despite earlier in the year signing a two-year contract extension.

The premiership-winning coach claimed his future wasn’t discussed, describing it as a run of the mill meeting of the club’s directors.

The subject of his future flared after their 30-point drubbing at the hands of Brisbane last week, with former Bulldogs captain Ennis claiming Hasler should be cut after botching their retention and recruitment.

Ennis, who served under Hasler at the Bulldogs from 2012-14, said his former coach’s position had become untenable after winning just seven games all season.

“People are entitled to comment and have an opinion,” Hasler said.

“That particular set have to make comment. It’s a democracy, you can express what you want.

“I think when you’re looking from the outside in, you can’t have that clarity. It’s just an opinion.”

The Bulldogs are set to miss the finals for the first time since Hasler’s arrival at Belmore in 2012.

Furthermore, 2017 is shaping as the least successful season of his illustrious coaching career.

Only in his rookie season at Manly in 2004 — when his side won just nine games — did he fail to make the finals.

Despite mounting pressure, and suggestions assistant Jim Dymock was set to take over, Hasler said the topic of his future has never been raised.

“It received more media focus than the G20. It was just a run of the mill board meeting discussing various issues and budgets, boring things like that,” Hasler said.

“At the same time you’ve also got to reflect and the group is very united.

“We know it’s been an up and down year, we are six wins from making the finals and the players want to work really hard, particularly for the fans.”