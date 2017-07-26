Why the Eagles need to play their youngsters

Entering a season with the AFL’s oldest average list age should usually mean a club is in its prime to challenge for a premiership.

Yet, after nineteen weeks of football, the West Coast Eagles find themselves teetering in ninth place and sit on the verge of missing the finals.

The Eagles’ performance against a desperate Collingwood outfit on Sunday left people scratching their heads as to how Adam Simpson’s men blew a 24-point final quarter lead.

Many critics have been scathing on West Coast’s experienced players going missing in crucial stages of games.

On The Couch analyst David King went as far to say that for some senior players, winning games of football, “doesn’t mean enough to them at the moment.”

In the context of the Eagles season and the club’s current predicament, it may be time for coach Adam Simpson to blood some of his younger talent.

Here’s why.

Since 2014, when Simpson was appointed West Coast coach, the club has drafted fourteen players, of which only five have ever been given the opportunity to prove themselves at AFL level.

In four seasons, the Eagles have debuted Liam Duggan (13 games), Tom Lamb (one game), Jackson Nelson (29 games), Tom Cole (six games) and Kurt Mutimer (four games).

This has put the Eagles well behind the eight ball in developing its list, trailing clubs like Geelong, who have debuted eight players so far this season, while occupying second position on the AFL ladder.

With statistics like that, it’s easy to see why Eagles supporters are continually frustrated by the club’s reluctance to expose its young players to senior football.

So who can the Eagles turn to?

Norwood product Luke Partington, taken with pick 28 in the 2015 national draft, has been in scintillating form for East Perth in the WAFL, averaging over 27 disposals a game.

Already named an emergency this year, playing Partington may give the Eagles a lively midfielder who also yearns for contested ball, something that they’ve lacked in recent weeks.

Willie Rioli will always generate excitement given his last name, but the the small forward is renowned for his pressure and accuracy around goal.

After kicking two goals in his comeback game from injury, Rioli may send a wakeup call to either Jamie Cripps or Mark LeCras, who have been under constant scrutiny for their lack of effort.

Although the Eagles have many other problems other than blooding young players, the selection committee and coaches have to stop the urge of falling back to senior players who continually underperform.

Giving their young players opportunities, who are performing well in the WAFL, may help resolve West Coast’s problem of senior players who have become complacent about their spots in the team.

It’s hard for any players in a team to be motivated to perform well when there’s the feeling that their position isn’t being challenged by players from underneath.

The Eagles are currently a stagnant unit, and Simpson is running out of time to find a tonic to reinvigorate his team.