Meakes took the hard road to Wallabies selection

Western Force centre Bill Meakes admits he’s on the verge of Wallaby selection, albeit in a roundabout way, but he wouldn’t change a thing about his unusual journey.

The hard-running 26-year-old is one of 11 uncapped players in the extended Australian training squad for the Rugby Championship starting next month.

“It was a goal of mine at the start of the season … to be in the mix for this sort of situation,” Meakes told AAP by phone from the training camp in Newcastle.

Newcastle is the latest stop for Meakes, whose career has gone in a different direction to most Wallaby aspirants.

Most serve their apprenticeship in Super Rugby and perhaps venture overseas in the middle or latter parts of their careers.

Former Australian sevens and under-20 representative Meakes didn’t play Super Rugby before heading to England in 2013 in his early twenties.

He played for English premiership club Gloucester, but left a year early after exercising a clause in his contract allowing him to accept a Super Rugby offer.

‘It’s a roundabout way,” Meakes said.

“For me, an opportunity came up overseas and another opportunity to come back here.

“It’s not the usual way of getting here, but I’ve really enjoyed the journey and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

With his straight running and strong defending, Meakes was one of the standout performers in a much-improved Force side.

He had no problems adjusting to the demands of Super Rugby after honing his craft in 45 games for Gloucester.

“I find the (English) Premiership right up there with the best competitions in the world,” Meakes said.

“Preparation-wise, it’s put me in a good position to come back here and play some solid rugby.”

Meakes has formed a strong centre combination with Curtis Rona, who is also in the extended Wallaby squad, after completing his first Super season.

Like Meakes, Rona has taken a different path to elite-level rugby, returning to the game he played as a youngster after establishing himself as a prolific rugby league tryscorer with NRL club Canterbury.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Curtis … I think our combination is growing and growing,” Meakes said.

Like his Force teammates, Meakes is waiting to see what happens with the franchise which is scheduled to have arbitration talks next week with the Australian Rugby Union (ARU).

The ARU has committed to culling the Force or the Melbourne Rebels from next year’s Super Rugby competition.