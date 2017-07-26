Melbourne Victory set to lose another star attacker ahead of 2017-18 season

Melbourne Victory star Marco Rojas is unlikely to be playing in the upcoming A-League season, with the winger set for a second stint in Europe.

While the final destination of the New Zealand international player hasn’t been confirmed as yet, it’s been announced he is heading to Europe for a medical with an undisclosed club.

Victory have agreed to terms on a transfer with the star winger and the European club, but no more details are known at this time.

The New Zealand international’s departure is a blow to the Victory’s attacking stocks and comes after losing star playmaker James Troisi to free agency. Troisi’s future destination is also yet to be confirmed, however the latest rumour doing the rounds is that the Socceroo will sign with Victory’s cross-town rivals Melbourne City as a marquee player.

Rojas sang the endorsements of Victory, saying he loved the club but wanted to prove himself in Europe.

“I can’t thank everyone at Melbourne Victory enough,” said Rojas.

“They showed great faith in me after a difficult few years in Europe and really helped me to get my career back on track.

“I would absolutely have no hesitation returning to Melbourne Victory in the future. The club is very important to me and has been nothing but professional during both my spells in Melbourne.

“But right now I’m focused on proving myself at the top level and I’m excited to be heading back to Europe.” he said.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat said the club worked hard to keep the star winger and said he enjoyed coaching the Kiwi.

“We want to assure our members and fans that we’ve tried very, very hard to keep Marco at Melbourne Victory, but ultimately it was something he felt compelled to pursue and we can’t begrudge him that,” he said.

“Marco is a pleasure to coach, and, while we’ll be sad if he goes, we understand his decision and wish him well.”

Rojas began his professional career in New Zealand during 2007, playing at both Hamilton and Waikato before playing for the Wellington Phoenix between 2009 and 2011. During that time, he played 21 games, scoring two goals.

Rojas then had his first stint at the Victory from 2011 to 2013, a period which saw him claim the Johnny Warren Medal and establish himself as one of the finest players in the A-League.

The winger and attacking midfielder then moved to Europe with Stuttgart, but was loaned out from the German club, first to Greuther Furth and then to Swiss side FC Thun.

Rojas made a successful return to the Victory during the 2016-17 season, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists as he helped guide the Victory to the grand final, where they fell short at the final hurdle against Sydney FC.