South Melbourne have their eyes on the prize

The men charged with delivering South Melbourne’s first national stage victory in over a decade say they aren’t feeling the pressure.

Coach Chris Taylor and captain Brad Norton will lead South into their FFA Cup round-of-32 tie with Edgeworth Eagles on Wednesday.

Norton said it was “more exciting” rather than nerve-wracking, even though every player knew the high stakes.

“It’s good to be back on the main stage,” he said.

“To have it at home makes it even more exciting.

“For the playing group and coaching staff, we’re trying to be as normal as possible. We know the importance of the game and we’ll be going out there to give it our all.”

South Melbourne – former NSL heavyweights that now play in the Victorian NPL – have reached this stage of the FFA Cup just once before, losing an away tie to Palm Beach.

Half of the squad remains from that visit and coach Taylor hopes they will be wiser for the experience.

“We played well on the night and didn’t get the right result,” he said.

“We know we’re a good side. We’re top of the NPL in Victoria at the moment which for me is the strongest league in Australia outside the A-League.

“I dare say we go in as favourites (but) we also respect the opposition.”

The Eagles play in the Northern NSW NPL, currently sitting second, and boast a familiar face in their otherwise amateur line-up.

Daniel McBreen, now 40, won the A-League title with Central Coast Mariners in 2013 and claimed the Joe Marston Medal for best afield in the grand final.

He told the Daily Football Show both he and his club would arrive at Lakeside Stadium with confidence.

“We’ve lost one game in our last 10 in the league and got pretty much a full complement of players that are ready to go,” he said.

“My 40-year-old legs weren’t the fastest in their prime … the body is not telling me to stop just yet.”

Both sides have made interstate visits to scout their opponents in recent weeks.

Taylor said he was impressed with Edgeworth but admitted to aiming higher than merely beating them.

“We want to go as far in the tournament as we can. We’re ambitious. We actually want to win it,” he said.

“That’s what we’ll strive to achieve.”