 

The FFA Cup approaches crunch time

    The best football competition in Australia, the FFA Cup, launches into the round of 32 this week.

    There is something about cup competitions that I enjoy. Each side plays to win – there are no draws.

    The FFA Cup also brings together all the tiers of Australian football.

    Wednesday night involves A-League expansion hopeful South Melbourne, but the most interesting game is Canberra Olympic versus Sorrento in Perth. The Canberra boys had a great run last year in reaching the semi-finals.

    Next week we see the first A-League teams feature. Expect Heidelberg United to give Perth Glory a workout, While Western Sydney Wanderers against Wellington Phoenix will also be worth a look.

    Week 3 sees Sydney FC journey to Darwin, but the real battle will be Blacktown City versus Central Coast Mariners. Blacktown have been very good this year in the NSW NPL.

    Week 4 will feature an NPL clash between Hume City and Bentleigh Greens, which should be a competitive clash. Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United versus Newcastle Jets are also going to be worth looking at.

    Here’s the broadcast schedule:

    Wednesday, July 26

    South Melbourne v Edgeworth Eagles
    Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park (Victoria)
    Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)
    TV Broadcast: 7:30pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

    Hills United v Hakoah Sydney City East
    Lily Homes Stadium, Seven Hills (NSW)
    Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Bankstown Berries v MetroStars
    Jensen Park, Bankstown (NSW)
    Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Sorrento v Canberra Olympic
    Percy Doyle Reserve, Duncraig (Western Australia)
    Kick-Off: 6:30pm local (8:30pm AEST)
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Tuesday 1 August 2017

    Heidelberg United v Perth Glory
    Olympic Village, Heidelberg West (VIC)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

    Peninsula Power v Melbourne City FC
    Dolphin Stadium, Redcliffe (Queensland)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Olympia FA Warriors v APIA Leichhardt Tigers
    KGV Park, Glenorchy (Tasmania)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Wellington Phoenix
    Campbelltown Football Stadium, Leumeah (NSW)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Wednesday 2 August 2017

    Blacktown City v Central Coast Mariners
    Lily Homes Stadium, Seven Hills (NSW)
    Kick-Off 7:30pm AEST
    TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

    Moreton Bay United v Broadmeadow Magic
    Wolter Park, Albany Creek (Queensland)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Gold Coast City v Western Knights
    Mallawa Sporting Complex, Palm Beach (Queensland)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Darwin Rovers FC v Sydney FC
    Darwin Football Stadium, Darwin (NT)
    Kick-off: 7pm local (7:30pm AEST)
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Wednesday 9 August 2017

    Hume City v Bentleigh Greens
    ABD Stadium, Broadmeadow (Victoria)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

    Brisbane Roar FC v Melbourne Victory
    Perry Park, Bowen Hills (Queensland)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Sydney United 58 FC v FNQ Heat
    Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park (NSW)
    Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets
    Marden Sports Complex, Marden (South Australia)
    Kick-off: 7pm local (7:30pm AEST)
    Streamed live on Fox Sports

    Enjoy the FFA Cup!

