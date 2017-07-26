The FFA Cup approaches crunch time

The best football competition in Australia, the FFA Cup, launches into the round of 32 this week.
There is something about cup competitions that I enjoy. Each side plays to win – there are no draws.
The FFA Cup also brings together all the tiers of Australian football.
Wednesday night involves A-League expansion hopeful South Melbourne, but the most interesting game is Canberra Olympic versus Sorrento in Perth. The Canberra boys had a great run last year in reaching the semi-finals.
Next week we see the first A-League teams feature. Expect Heidelberg United to give Perth Glory a workout, While Western Sydney Wanderers against Wellington Phoenix will also be worth a look.
Week 3 sees Sydney FC journey to Darwin, but the real battle will be Blacktown City versus Central Coast Mariners. Blacktown have been very good this year in the NSW NPL.
Week 4 will feature an NPL clash between Hume City and Bentleigh Greens, which should be a competitive clash. Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United versus Newcastle Jets are also going to be worth looking at.
Here’s the broadcast schedule:
Wednesday, July 26
South Melbourne v Edgeworth Eagles
Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park (Victoria)
Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)
TV Broadcast: 7:30pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)
Hills United v Hakoah Sydney City East
Lily Homes Stadium, Seven Hills (NSW)
Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Bankstown Berries v MetroStars
Jensen Park, Bankstown (NSW)
Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Sorrento v Canberra Olympic
Percy Doyle Reserve, Duncraig (Western Australia)
Kick-Off: 6:30pm local (8:30pm AEST)
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Tuesday 1 August 2017
Heidelberg United v Perth Glory
Olympic Village, Heidelberg West (VIC)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)
Peninsula Power v Melbourne City FC
Dolphin Stadium, Redcliffe (Queensland)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Olympia FA Warriors v APIA Leichhardt Tigers
KGV Park, Glenorchy (Tasmania)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Wellington Phoenix
Campbelltown Football Stadium, Leumeah (NSW)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Wednesday 2 August 2017
Blacktown City v Central Coast Mariners
Lily Homes Stadium, Seven Hills (NSW)
Kick-Off 7:30pm AEST
TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)
Moreton Bay United v Broadmeadow Magic
Wolter Park, Albany Creek (Queensland)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Gold Coast City v Western Knights
Mallawa Sporting Complex, Palm Beach (Queensland)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Darwin Rovers FC v Sydney FC
Darwin Football Stadium, Darwin (NT)
Kick-off: 7pm local (7:30pm AEST)
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Wednesday 9 August 2017
Hume City v Bentleigh Greens
ABD Stadium, Broadmeadow (Victoria)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)
Brisbane Roar FC v Melbourne Victory
Perry Park, Bowen Hills (Queensland)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Sydney United 58 FC v FNQ Heat
Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park (NSW)
Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets
Marden Sports Complex, Marden (South Australia)
Kick-off: 7pm local (7:30pm AEST)
Streamed live on Fox Sports
Enjoy the FFA Cup!