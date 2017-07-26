The FFA Cup approaches crunch time

The best football competition in Australia, the FFA Cup, launches into the round of 32 this week.

There is something about cup competitions that I enjoy. Each side plays to win – there are no draws.

The FFA Cup also brings together all the tiers of Australian football.

Wednesday night involves A-League expansion hopeful South Melbourne, but the most interesting game is Canberra Olympic versus Sorrento in Perth. The Canberra boys had a great run last year in reaching the semi-finals.

Next week we see the first A-League teams feature. Expect Heidelberg United to give Perth Glory a workout, While Western Sydney Wanderers against Wellington Phoenix will also be worth a look.

Week 3 sees Sydney FC journey to Darwin, but the real battle will be Blacktown City versus Central Coast Mariners. Blacktown have been very good this year in the NSW NPL.

Week 4 will feature an NPL clash between Hume City and Bentleigh Greens, which should be a competitive clash. Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United versus Newcastle Jets are also going to be worth looking at.

Here’s the broadcast schedule:

Wednesday, July 26

South Melbourne v Edgeworth Eagles

Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park (Victoria)

Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)

TV Broadcast: 7:30pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

Hills United v Hakoah Sydney City East

Lily Homes Stadium, Seven Hills (NSW)

Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Bankstown Berries v MetroStars

Jensen Park, Bankstown (NSW)

Kick-off: 8pm local (8pm AEST)

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Sorrento v Canberra Olympic

Percy Doyle Reserve, Duncraig (Western Australia)

Kick-Off: 6:30pm local (8:30pm AEST)

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Tuesday 1 August 2017

Heidelberg United v Perth Glory

Olympic Village, Heidelberg West (VIC)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

Peninsula Power v Melbourne City FC

Dolphin Stadium, Redcliffe (Queensland)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Olympia FA Warriors v APIA Leichhardt Tigers

KGV Park, Glenorchy (Tasmania)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Wellington Phoenix

Campbelltown Football Stadium, Leumeah (NSW)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Wednesday 2 August 2017

Blacktown City v Central Coast Mariners

Lily Homes Stadium, Seven Hills (NSW)

Kick-Off 7:30pm AEST

TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

Moreton Bay United v Broadmeadow Magic

Wolter Park, Albany Creek (Queensland)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Gold Coast City v Western Knights

Mallawa Sporting Complex, Palm Beach (Queensland)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Darwin Rovers FC v Sydney FC

Darwin Football Stadium, Darwin (NT)

Kick-off: 7pm local (7:30pm AEST)

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Wednesday 9 August 2017

Hume City v Bentleigh Greens

ABD Stadium, Broadmeadow (Victoria)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

TV Broadcast: 7pm (AEST) live on Fox Sports (Channel 505)

Brisbane Roar FC v Melbourne Victory

Perry Park, Bowen Hills (Queensland)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Sydney United 58 FC v FNQ Heat

Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park (NSW)

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEST

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets

Marden Sports Complex, Marden (South Australia)

Kick-off: 7pm local (7:30pm AEST)

Streamed live on Fox Sports

Enjoy the FFA Cup!