Thompson should have hung up the boots last year

One of the greatest Adelaide players to ever put on the jumper has been sent off with the game well and truly past him – but it shouldn’t have ended this way.

This week Crows veteran midfielder Scott Thompson has officially announced his retirement after 308 AFL games across 17 seasons at two clubs.

The experienced on-baller has managed only one game at the highest level this year while his beloved Crows dominate the AFL.

Adelaide is currently one of the premiership favourites of 2017, with its midfield one of the most dangerous in the competition.

Because of this, the 34-year-old has been unable to reclaim his spot in Adelaide’s best 22. However, the season still isn’t over.

It is unlikely that Thompson will be part of his side’s finals push, despite his strong form in the SANFL; however, with his side being a serious premiership contender, it’s no wonder he wants to play out the season.

As it’s unlikely that Thompson will play finals for his club. Had he retired at the end of last season, his career could have ended on a higher note – in 2016 Thompson played 22 matches, led Adelaide in clearances and averaged 24 disposals per game, which wouldn’t have been bad to finish on.

Sadly, though, he will end his career washed-up instead.

The veteran is a dual best and fairest winner as well as an All-Australian winner back in 2012. If Thompson can add a premiership to his CV, then his choice to stay on in 2017 would be one of the best decisions he has ever made; however, I feel this is unlikely, especially with Adelaide’s established midfield.

Hopefully Thompson will be remembered for his great career and not his final season, which may have tainted his previous achievements.