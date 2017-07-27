Broncos lock in James Roberts on long-term deal

Brisbane have re-signed star centre James Roberts until the end of the 2021 NRL season.

Roberts, who has signed a four-year contract extension, was thrown a lifeline by the Broncos at the end of the 2015 season after stints with three clubs over four years.

The 24-year-old speedster scored nine tries in 25 games in his first year at Red Hill before shining in 2017 to be the Broncos’ lead try-scorer with 13.

He also leads the club for line breaks (13) and tackle busts (67) this year.

Roberts began his career at South Sydney but was sacked for disciplinary reasons, before enduring the same fate at Penrith after six games.

He became one of Gold Coast’s best players before a contracting error on the club’s behalf saw him depart for Brisbane.

“The club is proud of the support we have shown James, but also the responsibility he has taken on to earn this new contract,” Broncos chief executive Paul White said in a statement on Thursday.

“The long-term nature of the contract is a show of faith by the Broncos in James, but also by James in the Broncos.”

Roberts was reportedly approached by at least five rival NRL clubs ahead of coming off contract this year.

He was believed to be seeking a significant rise from his former $300,000 per season deal.